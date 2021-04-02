What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this Easter weekend

Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play have added great movies and TV shows to watch this Easter weekend.

Whether you’re relaxing at a holiday destination or just kicking back at home, there is plenty to choose from.

For fans of zombie fests, Netflix South Africa’s library now boasts the gritty and serious Resident Evil: The Last Chapter and darkly hilarious Zombieland.

At the more family-friendly end of the spectrum is the third and final instalment in the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy.

The Hidden World was well-received by critics and the public alike, with high praise for its animation, voice acting, and musical score.

Showmax subscribers, meanwhile, can enjoy a critically-acclaimed HBO favourite – Band of Brothers – produced by Hollywood heavyweights Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

The 10-episode mini series is based on the true story of Easy Company during the Second World War.

Boasting a star-studded cast, viewers are taken on an emotionally charged trip from the soldiers’ early training days to the conclusion of the war.

Vodacom Video Play has added In The Heart of the Sea to its catalogue, which stars Chris Hemsworth as whaler Owen Chase.

It recounts the tale of a New England whaling ship’s sinking by a giant albino sperm whale in 1820, a tale which inspired the classic novel Moby-Dick.

15 top choices

Action, comedy, drama, suspense, and horror are all on the list for South Africa’s favourite video streaming services this weekend.

If you have not signed up for one of these yet, you are missing out on the most convenient way to watch the latest and greatest movies and TV shows.

Netflix is priced at R139 for a Standard Plan, while Showmax and Video Play will cost you R99 each per month.

Click on one of the links below to watch the recently added movies and TV shows on these streaming services.

The Hangover

Netflix

IMDb – 7.7

Band of Brothers

Showmax

IMDb – 9.4

In the Heart of the Sea

Video Play

IMDb – 6.9

Welcome to Marwen

Netflix

IMDb – 6.2

Silence of the Lambs

Showmax

IMDb – 8.6

The Witch

Video Play

IMDb – 6.9

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

American Made

Showmax

IMDb – 7.2

Soul

Video Play

IMDb – 8.1

Zombieland

Netflix

IMDb – 7.6

Happy Feet

Showmax

IMDb – 6.4

Let Him Go

IMDb – 6.7

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Netflix

IMDb – 5.5

Entourage S1 – S8

Showmax

IMDb – 8.4

Keanu

Video Play

IMDb – 6.3

