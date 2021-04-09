What to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

There are plenty of great movies and TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play.

Netflix has released original movie Concrete Cowboy, an interesting spin on the Western drama genre which revolves around urban African-American horse-riding culture in Philadelphia.

It stars popular Luther actor Idris Elba as Harp, and Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as his 15-year old son Cole.

The Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus described the coming-of-age film as “well-acted and solidly directed”.

On Showmax, Academy Award-nominated Edward Norton directs and leads a star-studded cast in neo-noir crime film Motherless Brooklyn.

Based on a 1999 novel by the same name, it follows the story of a private investigator with Tourette syndrome bent on solving the murder of his mentor.

Norton received high praise for his role and the film’s ideas. He is supported by Hollywood veterans in Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, and Willem Dafoe.

Showmax has also added acclaimed HBO documentary How To with John Wilson.

This unconventional series follows the presenter who narrates from behind the camera as he attempts to provide everyday advice to fellow New Yorkers while dealing with his own personal problems.

Fans of entertainment from the UK will surely be drawn to The Victim, a thrilling four-part BBC miniseries which stars Kelly Macdonald, James Harkness, and John Hannah.

It tells the story of bereaved mother Anna Dean, who is on trial for charges of inciting murder after posting the new identity and address of the man she believes murdered her son 14 years earlier.

For the kids

If you need to keep the kids entertained this weekend, there are a number of new shows and movies to put on.

Vodacom’s Video Play service recently added the family-friendly Bridge to Terabithia and comedic animation The Croods: A New Age.

For a more interactive experience, Netflix’s The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You allows viewers to make choices and influence the events of the story using a remote control.

Showmax has also added the 2002 live action adaptation of classic cartoon Scooby Doo.

While not a hit with critics, it grossed more than $275 million worldwide, which showed there was more than enough interest from audiences to justify a sequel.

How to start watching

If you have not joined at least one of these streaming services, you are missing out on libraries with thousands of hours of content.

To get started, you will require an Internet connection, preferably one which is uncapped as streaming video can consume copious amounts of data.

However, these services also offer the ability to limit your streaming quality and keep data usage down.

In addition, many mobile operators provide affordable data bundles specifically for streaming services.

Once you have the necessary allocation of data, you will have to pay a monthly subscription fee.

These are charged as follows:

Netflix – R99 (Basic) / R139 (Standard) / R169 (Premium)

– R99 (Basic) / R139 (Standard) / R169 (Premium) Showmax – R99 (All devices) / R49 (Mobile-only)

– R99 (All devices) / R49 (Mobile-only) Video Play – R99

Below are some of the best movies and TV shows to stream in South Africa this weekend.

Concrete Cowboy

Netflix

IMDb – 6.2

Motherless Brooklyn

Showmax

IMDb – 6.8

Bridge to Terabithia

Video Play

IMDb – 7.1

This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

Netflix

IMDb – 6.7

The Victim

Showmax

IMDb – 7.7

Saint Maud

Video Play

IMDb – 6.8

Wanderlust

Netflix

IMDb – 5.6

Scooby Doo

Showmax

IMDb – 5.1

The Croods: A New Age

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

Coded Bias

Netflix

IMDb – 6.7

How To with John Wilson

Showmax

IMDb – 8.7

Happy Gilmore

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

The Last Kids on Earth

Netflix

IMDb – 7.4

Lady Bird

Showmax

IMDb – 7.4

Vacation

Video Play

IMDb – 6.1