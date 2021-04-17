Most-watched TV shows in South Africa revealed by the BRCSA

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRCSA) has released its television audience measurements for March 2021 which showed that Uzalo and Generations: The Legacy remained the most-watched TV shows in South Africa.

This data from the BRCSA includes viewer numbers for the most-watched TV shows and other programming on SABC 1, SABC 2, SABC 3, eTV, and DStv.

The top 5 airings overall remained largely unchanged from the previous month, with the exception of an Afrikaans news bulletin on SABC 2 that slipped into the fifth spot.

SABC 1 drama Uzalo once again claimed the number 1 spot, with around 8.15 million viewers in its most-watched episode for the month.

This was higher than its previous peak of 8.05 million viewers in February.

It was followed by an episode of Generations: The Legacy with about 6.46 million viewers, also broadcasted on SABC 1.

Etv soap Scandal rounded out the top three, with over 5.22 million viewers in its most-watched episode, claiming the title of third most-watched title.

Big jump for SABC 3

While it did not come close to contending at the top, SABC 3 scored a large number of viewers for broadcasting the Afcon qualifying game played between South Africa and Ghana.

The 1.56 million viewers who tuned in for the game were more than double the peak viewership the channel had during its top performing airing in March – a broadcast of the nature documentary Desert Megapride.

In the Pay-TV space, DStv’s Mzansi Magic channel once again dominated, claiming the top 6 airings on the service.

M-Net original TV series Gomora took the crown from telenovela The Queen, both of which are aired on Mzansi Magic.

Notably, however, peak viewerships for both were down when compared to February.

The table below shows the most-watched TV shows and programming in South Africa by peak viewers.

Most-Watched TV Shows Channel Show Peak Viewers Top 5 overall SABC 1 Uzalo 8,149,339 SABC 1 Generations: The Legacy 6,458,301 Etv Scandal 5,227,471 SABC 1 Skeem Saam 4,833,884 SABC 2 Nuus (Afrikaans news) 4,381,597 Top 3 per channel SABC 1 Uzalo 8,149,339 Generations: The Legacy 6,458,301 Skeem Saam 4,833,884 SABC 2 Nuus (Afrikaans News) 4,381,597 Muvhango 4,275,012 Live Lotto Draw 1,964,155 SABC 3 Afcon Qualifiers South Africa vs Ghana 1,557,299 Soccer Wrap 725,442 Animal Babies 690,398 Etv Scandal 5,227,471 Imbewu 3,925,101 Rhythm City 3,863,641 DStv Gomora 1,493,715 The Queen 1,406,603 Powerball 1,353,476

