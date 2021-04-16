The best movies to watch on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play this weekend

If you plan to spend your weekend at home, there is no shortage of quality entertainment to enjoy on Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play.

Stephen King fans who have not had the opportunity to catch it in cinema can watch the supernatural horror Doctor Sleep which is now available on Showmax.

Based on the book by the same name, it continues the story of Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor), who is still dealing with the childhood trauma brought about by events from The Shining.

Torrance has to use his psychic abilities (“the shining”) to find and protect a girl with similar powers from a cult known as the True Knot. Led by Rebecca Ferguson’s Rose, they prey on children with supernatural abilities to extend their own lives.

Bookworms who prefer King’s The Shining novel over the movie will be glad to hear that unlike its predecessor, this one has the stamp of approval of its author.

If horror is not up your alley but you still enjoy supernatural action, then Netflix’s Love and Monsters is a great choice.

This comedic post-apocalyptic adventure sees main character Joel Dawson on a quest to be reunited with his long-lost girlfriend.

Along the way, Dawson has to battle a variety of monsters created by an asteroid strike, which is no easy feat considering that he is basically afraid of everything.

The Evening Standard’s review called the move “monstrously good fun”, praising its “varied and visceral approach” to the monsters, and stating that director Michael Matthews had created a new sub-genre with this title, which it dubbed “dank comedy”.

For those who prefer their action in an animated form, Vodacom’s Video Play service is the place to go.

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay and Teen Titans: The Judas Contract are two of the recent additions to its library.

With high ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, these are sure to keep the kids and other superhero fans entertained.

Pandemics and World War 2

If you haven’t had enough of pandemics by now, 2011’s Contagion might be the movie for you.

Its ensemble cast includes big names like Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Laurence Fishburne.

The plot concerns the collapse of social order in the US as the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rushes to create a vaccine for a deadly virus that is spreading through the country.

Showmax has also added two movies which those who have a keen interest in World War 2 might enjoy – Darkest Hour and Resistance.

The critically-acclaimed Darkest Hour is a biopic of one of the 20th century’s most formidable figures – Winston Churchill.

The film chronicles Churchill’s biggest challenge – – as the British Empire faced eradication by Nazi Germany.

Gary Oldman’s convincing portrayal of Churchill scored him the 2018 Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Resistance tells the story of a lesser-known figure in the fight against the Nazis, French artist and small-time actor Marcel Marceau, played by Jesse Eisenberg.

15 top choices

In addition to the movies noted above, we’ve assembled several other recently added titles to Netflix, Showmax, and Video Play to catch this weekend.

Click on the links below to watch them.

Love and Monsters

Netflix

IMDb – 7.0

Doctor Sleep

Showmax

IMDb – 7.3

Jurassic World

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Netflix

IMDb – 7.8

Darkest Hour

Showmax

IMDb – 7.4

Apollo 13

Video Play

IMDb – 7.6

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Netflix

IMDb – 6.9

Inheritance

Showmax

IMDb – 5.5

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me

Netflix

IMDb – 4.4

Contagion

Showmax

IMDb – 6.7

Accepted

Video Play

IMDb – 6.4

Synchronic

Netflix

IMDb – 6.2

Resistance

Showmax

IMDb – 6.4

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract

Video Play

IMDb – 7.0

