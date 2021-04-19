Showmax cuts mobile plan price to R39

Showmax has reduced the price of its mobile subscription plan to R39 per month in South Africa.
The new price reflects a 20% decrease on the previous monthly fee of R49, which has been the price since its launch in November 2019.
“We know that consumers are under pressure at the moment and we believe this change will be appreciated by our mobile customers,” MultiChoice Group CEO for Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle said.
Showmax Mobile allows its subscribers to access the video streaming service’s full catalogue on a single mobile device – such as a smartphone or tablet.
Phahle added that the prices of other Showmax products will remain the same.
The standard Showmax plan will stay at R99 per month, while Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro mobile will also remain at R445 and R225, respectively.
Promotional bundles will be unaffected by this change.
The price reduction for the mobile subscription will also be applied in other African countries.
The changes to Showmax Mobile prices are shown in the table below.
|Showmax Mobile prices
|Country
|Old price
|New price
|South Africa
|R49
|R39
|Kenya
|KSh 380
|KSh 300
|Nigeria
|NGN 1450
|NGN 1200
|Ghana
|GHC 22.99
|GHC 16.99
|Uganda
|UGX 15,200
|UGX 11,499
|Rest of Africa
|$3.99
|$2.99
Phahle said Showmax had its most exciting slate of Showmax Originals in 2021.
Thus far, the company has already released four Showmax Originals: Tali’s Baby Diary, the small-town psychological thriller DAM, the Kenyan police procedural Crime and Justice, and reality series I Am Laycon, Nigeria’s first Showmax Original.
Upcoming Showmax Originals in 2021 include:
- Cape Flats neo-noir murder mystery Skemerdans.
- Babes
Wodumo and Mampintsha’s reality series Uthando Lodumo.
- A second co-production with CANAL+.
- Blood Psalms, an epic series based on ancient African mythology.
- Showmax’s first international reality TV series format – Temptation Island.
Showmax Mobile’s price is now the same as the mobile offering from its main competitor – Netflix.
While it has not officially launched, Netflix is currently testing two mobile products which is available to select visitors to the service’s signup page.
The Mobile and Mobile+ plans are priced at R39 and R59 per month respectively, significantly cheaper than its basic plan of R99 per month.
While the Mobile plan is limited to smartphones and tablets, Mobile+ allows subscribers to stream on a laptop as well.
Both plans allows users to stream on more than one device, albeit not at the same time.
