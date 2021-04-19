Showmax cuts mobile plan price to R39

Showmax has reduced the price of its mobile subscription plan to R39 per month in South Africa.

The new price reflects a 20% decrease on the previous monthly fee of R49, which has been the price since its launch in November 2019.

“We know that consumers are under pressure at the moment and we believe this change will be appreciated by our mobile customers,” MultiChoice Group CEO for Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle said.

Showmax Mobile allows its subscribers to access the video streaming service’s full catalogue on a single mobile device – such as a smartphone or tablet.

Phahle added that the prices of other Showmax products will remain the same.

The standard Showmax plan will stay at R99 per month, while Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro mobile will also remain at R445 and R225, respectively.

Promotional bundles will be unaffected by this change.

The price reduction for the mobile subscription will also be applied in other African countries.

The changes to Showmax Mobile prices are shown in the table below.