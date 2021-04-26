Netflix’s best performance yet at the Oscars – including a South African winner

Netflix posted its best performance yet at the Oscars on Sunday night, claiming seven wins out of its 31 nominations.
The video streaming giant’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Mank took home two awards each, making it the best performing studio at the 93rd Academy Awards.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom claimed the awards for best hairstyling and makeup as well as for best costume design, while Mank won in the production design and cinematography categories.
Netflix short films Two Distant Strangers and If Anything Happens I Love You also claimed the awards for Best Live-Action Short and Best Animated Short, respectively.
Rounding it off for Netflix was its hit South African documentary My Octopus Teacher, directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed.
The unconventional movie tells the story of filmmaker Craig Foster and his journey in building a bond with a young female octopus in False Bay over the course of almost an entire year.
During this time, Foster gains the animal’s trust, fosters a unique friendship, and records a number of noteworthy events throughout her life.
No winner in major categories
While Netflix had plenty to celebrate with these titles, it is yet to win in the coveted Best Picture category.
This year the accolade went to Disney’s Nomadland, which stars Frances McDormand as a van-dwelling woman who travels the American West after losing everything she had in the Great Recession.
McDormand also won the award for Actress in a Leading Role, while director Chloe Zhao claimed the Academy Award for Directing.
Veteran Hollywood heavyweight Anthony Hopkins surprised by winning best actor for his role in The Father, which many expected would be posthumously awarded to Chadwick Boseman for his part in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
This was Hopkins’s second win in six nominations, with his first being for his iconic role as cannibal Hannibal Lecter in 1992’s The Silence of the Lambs.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the year’s most prestigious film awards event back by two months from its regular date in February.
However, unlike other awards ceremonies in 2020 which went virtual, the 93rd Academy Awards was again an in-person affair.
Below is the full list of this year’s Oscar winners.
- Actor in a Leading Role Anthony Hopkins, “The Father,” Sony
- Actress in a Leading Role – Frances McDormand, “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)
- Best Picture – “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)
- Music (Original Song) – “Fight For You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Warner Bros.
- Music (Original Score) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul,” Disney
- Film Editing – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “Sound of Metal,” Amazon Studios
- Cinematography – Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank,” Netflix
- Production Design – Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale, “Mank,” Netflix
- Actress in a Supporting Role – Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari,” A24
- Visual Effects – “Tenet,” Warner Bros.
- Documentary (Feature) – “My Octopus Teacher,” Netflix
- Documentary (Short Subject) – “Colette,” Respawn Entertainment/Oculus Studios/Time Travel Unlimited
- Animated Feature Film – “Soul,” Disney
- Short Film (Animated) – “If Anything Happens I Love You,” Netflix/Gilbert Films and Oh Good
- Short Film (Live action) –“Two Distant Strangers,” Netflix/Dirty Robber
- Sound – “Sound of Metal,” Amazon Studios
- Directing – Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)
- Costume Design – Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Netflix
- Makeup and Hairstyling Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Netflix
- Actor in a Supporting Role – Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Warner Bros.
- International Feature Film –“Another Round,” Zentropa Entertainments
- Writing (Adapted Screenplay) – Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, “The Father,” Sony
- Writing (Original Screenplay) – Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman,” Focus Features (Universal)
