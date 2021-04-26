Netflix’s best performance yet at the Oscars – including a South African winner

Netflix posted its best performance yet at the Oscars on Sunday night, claiming seven wins out of its 31 nominations.

The video streaming giant’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Mank took home two awards each, making it the best performing studio at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom claimed the awards for best hairstyling and makeup as well as for best costume design, while Mank won in the production design and cinematography categories.

Netflix short films Two Distant Strangers and If Anything Happens I Love You also claimed the awards for Best Live-Action Short and Best Animated Short, respectively.

Rounding it off for Netflix was its hit South African documentary My Octopus Teacher, directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed.

The unconventional movie tells the story of filmmaker Craig Foster and his journey in building a bond with a young female octopus in False Bay over the course of almost an entire year.

During this time, Foster gains the animal’s trust, fosters a unique friendship, and records a number of noteworthy events throughout her life.

No winner in major categories

While Netflix had plenty to celebrate with these titles, it is yet to win in the coveted Best Picture category.

This year the accolade went to Disney’s Nomadland, which stars Frances McDormand as a van-dwelling woman who travels the American West after losing everything she had in the Great Recession.

McDormand also won the award for Actress in a Leading Role, while director Chloe Zhao claimed the Academy Award for Directing.

Veteran Hollywood heavyweight Anthony Hopkins surprised by winning best actor for his role in The Father, which many expected would be posthumously awarded to Chadwick Boseman for his part in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

This was Hopkins’s second win in six nominations, with his first being for his iconic role as cannibal Hannibal Lecter in 1992’s The Silence of the Lambs.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the year’s most prestigious film awards event back by two months from its regular date in February.

However, unlike other awards ceremonies in 2020 which went virtual, the 93rd Academy Awards was again an in-person affair.

Below is the full list of this year’s Oscar winners.

Actor in a Leading Role Anthony Hopkins, “The Father,” Sony

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father,” Sony Actress in a Leading Role – Frances McDormand, “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney) Best Picture – “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)

“Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney) Music (Original Song) – “Fight For You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Warner Bros.

“Fight For You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Warner Bros. Music (Original Score) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul,” Disney

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul,” Disney Film Editing – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “Sound of Metal,” Amazon Studios

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “Sound of Metal,” Amazon Studios Cinematography – Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank,” Netflix

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank,” Netflix Production Design – Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale, “Mank,” Netflix

Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale, “Mank,” Netflix Actress in a Supporting Role – Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari,” A24

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari,” A24 Visual Effects – “Tenet,” Warner Bros.

“Tenet,” Warner Bros. Documentary (Feature) – “My Octopus Teacher,” Netflix

“My Octopus Teacher,” Netflix Documentary (Short Subject) – “Colette,” Respawn Entertainment/Oculus Studios/Time Travel Unlimited

“Colette,” Respawn Entertainment/Oculus Studios/Time Travel Unlimited Animated Feature Film – “Soul,” Disney

“Soul,” Disney Short Film (Animated) – “If Anything Happens I Love You,” Netflix/Gilbert Films and Oh Good

“If Anything Happens I Love You,” Netflix/Gilbert Films and Oh Good Short Film (Live action) – “Two Distant Strangers,” Netflix/Dirty Robber

“Two Distant Strangers,” Netflix/Dirty Robber Sound – “Sound of Metal,” Amazon Studios

“Sound of Metal,” Amazon Studios Directing – Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney)

Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland,” Searchlight (Disney) Costume Design – Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Netflix

Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Netflix Makeup and Hairstyling Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Netflix

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Netflix Actor in a Supporting Role – Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Warner Bros.

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Warner Bros. International Feature Film – “Another Round,” Zentropa Entertainments

“Another Round,” Zentropa Entertainments Writing (Adapted Screenplay) – Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, “The Father,” Sony

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, “The Father,” Sony Writing (Original Screenplay) – Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman,” Focus Features (Universal)

