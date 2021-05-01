Exciting Hollywood blockbusters coming to Ster-Kinekor cinemas in 2021

Ster-Kinekor has announced that South Africans can expect a range of star-studded Hollywood blockbusters in its theatres in 2021.

Ster-Kinekor will continue to bring the latest movies to local shores despite being forced into business rescue last year.

The company previously said it was profitable and cash-generative, with a slate of blockbuster films scheduled to hit theatres in 2020.

In March 2020, however, the South African government imposed lockdown measures to combat the global pandemic and forced cinemas to close its doors.

Lockdown restrictions and the slowdown in big movies because of the Covid-19 pandemic hit Ster-Kinekor hard and forced it into business rescue.

After lockdown restrictions were eased, people started to return to cinemas.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which was released on 28 August 2020, also gave local moviegoers a reason to visit the silver screen once again.

With social distancing and sanitising now part of most people’s routines, people feel more comfortable to return to theatres.

Since its reopening nearly 1 million South African customers have visited the cinema.

Good news is that South Africans can expect plenty of top-tier cinematic features.

Here are a few big movies which are due for release in 2021.

Wrath of Man – 30 April 2021

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – 14 May 2021

A Quiet Place 2 – 27 May 2021

Cruella – 28 May 2021

Fast & Furious 9 – 25 June 2021

Black Widow – 8 July 2021

Top Gun: Maverick – 15 July 2021

Jungle Cruise – 29 July 2021

No Time to Die – 30 September 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – 11 November 2021

Free Guy – TBA

Dune – TBA

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – TBA

Mission Impossible 7 – TBA