Great movies and TV shows on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

Netflix and Showmax have added a range of new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend.

These streaming services offer huge catalogues of entertainment on-demand, making it difficult for viewers to choose what to watch.

Fortunately, Netflix this week launched a handy new feature which addresses this problem.

The new “Play Something” button lets users opt to have Netflix’s algorithm choose a movie or TV show for them.

“Designed for those all-too-frequent moments when you have no idea what to watch, Play Something takes the stress out of choosing and allows you to instantly watch something new without the hassle of browsing,” Netflix said in its announcement.

If the viewer is not satisfied with Netflix’s option, they can choose “Play Something Else” to watch other content tailored to their taste.

The feature is rolling out to TVs globally, while Netflix is also working on bringing it to its mobile apps.

New additions

If you have firm grasp on which type of movies and TV shows you like, however, we’ve provided an overview some of the best options which were recently added to Netflix and Showmax’s libraries to help you choose.

This weekend, there is plenty to watch for both fun lovers and serious viewers.

Families and animation lovers should know that Netflix in South Africa has added The Mitchells versus The Machines and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

The former has received overwhelmingly positive reviews in the early hours after its release.

The movie’s plot sees the Mitchell family’s road trip disrupted by the world’s electronic devices coming to life and staging an uprising. It is now left to the family to save one another and the planet.

If you’re more inclined to serious drama, then the critically-acclaimed Dark Waters starring Mark Ruffalo might be your best option.

Blockbusters and local options

For those who want to watch Godzilla versus Kong but have not seen any of the previous movies in the new MonsterVerse, it’s highly recommended to watch the 2014 remake which started it all.

This action-packed monster film is now streaming on Showmax.

For local flavour, there is Showmax’s latest big original movie – the Cape Flats neo-noir murder mystery Skemerdans.

The 13-part half-hour series features an organic, hyper-local mix of both Afrikaans and English.

Its plot revolves around a murder at the the Oasis Jazz Club, the centre of a power struggle between two brothers, a scorned widow and an organised crime syndicate.

Early reviews of the show have been positive, with 9Lives labelling it as “a fast-paced show worthy of the same enthusiasm with which international shows are binged”.

Showmax has also added new episodes from the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, and the first season of Hightown.

Click on the links below to watch some of the best movies and TV shows recently added to Netflix and Showmax.

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Netflix

IMDb – 8.4

Dark Waters

Showmax

IMDb – 7.6

Things Heard and Seen

Netflix

IMDb – 5.4

Godzilla (2014)

Showmax

IMDb – 6.4

What they had

Netflix

IMDb – 6.7

Skemerdans

Showmax

IMDb – No rating yet

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Netflix

IMDb – 6.1

The Handmaid’s Tale – S4

Showmax

IMDb – 8.4

JT LeRoy

Netflix

IMDb – 5.4

Hightown – S1

Showmax

IMDb – 6.5

Yasuke – S1

Netflix

IMDb – 6.5

Ava

Showmax

IMDb – 5.4

