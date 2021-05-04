Ultimate DStv bundle for R1,276 – DStv Premium, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube Premium

South Africans can pay less than R1,300 per month to get the ultimate entertainment package on the Explora Ultra which offers billions of hours of movies, TV shows, reality programming, and sports.

This is if they combine content available from leading South African pay-TV broadcaster DStv with top international streaming services.

While DStv has seen a general decline in Premium subscribers over the past few years, it is still offers unrivalled sports coverage on its SuperSport channels.

This is why many people are still willing to pay the R829 subscription fee, which is more than the price of all other popular streaming services in the country – combined.

Although there are other options for certain sports like motorsport and football, there are no legal alternatives for watching rugby, cricket, tennis, and high-profile athletics in one place.

DStv also has an unrivalled range of local content on channels like Mzansi Magic and kykNet.

This is in addition to the movies and series for which it has secured the exclusive broadcasting and streaming rights from sought-after production giants including HBO and Disney.

A DStv Premium subscription also bundles access to MultiChoice’s streaming service Showmax.

However, all this content would still leave you behind the curve if you didn’t add Netflix, the world’s most popular paid-for video streaming service, to the mix.

Starting from R99 per month, it offers a wide range of movies and TV shows.

JustWatch showed that Netflix boasted a library of 3,439 movies and 1,888 TV shows in South Africa as of Monday 3 May, many of which are popular and critically-acclaimed.

DStv is making it easy to use Netflix on its platform with its recently launched Explora Ultra decoder, the first DStv decoder to support third-party streaming services.

It allows owners to access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Showmax, and DStv Box Office, alongside the standard DStv channels, on a single device.

The Explora Ultra is also the first set-top box to support 4K video streaming and Dolby Atmos, essential attributes for the optimal home streaming experience.

We decided to see how much it would cost to pay for the top DStv package and all the services available on the Explora Ultra.

It should be noted that while you can add Netflix to your DStv bill, the other services have to be paid for separately.

The table below shows a breakdown of the costs of each product and what they include.

Ultimate entertainment package Product Price Includes DStv Premium with Explora Ultra decoder R949 60 entertainment channels

15 sport channels

10 kids channels

95 audio channels Showmax Included 1,122 movies

452 TV shows Netflix Premium R169 3,439 movies

1,888 TV shows Amazon Prime Video $5.99 (R86.37) 10,385 movies

1,219 TV shows YouTube Premium R71.99 Ad-free YouTube

YouTube Music Total R1,276.36

The calculation above does not take the full price into account, however, since all of the services – with the exception of the DStv channels – would require an active Internet connection to work.

An uncapped package would be the ideal option, given that streaming services consume large amounts of data.

In addition, the connection’s download speed would have to be fast enough to support 4K streaming, for which Netflix recommends a minimum of 25Mbps.

In general, you have two types of connectivity to choose from – fibre or mobile.

The former provides more stable performance and is cheaper, but is generally available in fewer places.

The cheapest options in this category at the time of publication would be the 25Mbps/5Mbps package from Telkom, or 25Mbps/5Mbps package from Webafrica, both of which are priced at R399 per month.

Mobile data is typically more expensive and has greatly varying performance, but is available in most of the country’s populated areas.

The best choices here would be either an uncapped fixed LTE package on the MTN network, or a 1TB LTE deal from Telkom.

Both of these are available at R999 from either MTN’s ISP Supersonic or from Telkom.

You could also opt for a Rain 5G package at either R699 for a Standard offer with up to 30Mbps download speed, or R999 for the Premium package which promises “ultra-fast” speeds, typically around 100Mbps or more.