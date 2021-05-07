Awesome shows and movies to watch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

Video streaming services Netflix and Showmax have added a big slate of great action and adventure movies to watch this weekend.

Headlining the selection of recommended titles is superhero show Jupiter’s Legacy, which is now streaming on Netflix.

It features an ensemble cast led by Josh Duhamel (Transformers, Life as We Know It, New Year’s Eve) and is based on the graphic novels of the same name by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely.

Millar is well-known for writing comics for Marvel, and also created the edgy adult superhero graphic novel Kick-Ass.

The story of Jupiter’s Legacy follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who acquired their powers from a mysterious island in the 1930s.

After almost a century of protecting the world, they must now prepare their children to live up to their legacy in an epic drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty.

Staying with graphic novel adaptations, Netflix has also added Syfy’s Deadly Class, a dark comedy action thriller about King’s Dominion, an elite private academy where pupils are trained to become assassins.

If epic ancient battles are more to your liking, then perhaps Wolfgang Peterson’s version of Homer’s Troy tale on Showmax will be your best choice of movie this weekend.

With a cast including the likes of Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, Sean Bean, and Brendan Gleeson, its now wonder the 2003 movie grossed a whopping $497 million worldwide.

Comedies

There is no shortage of comedies available if you’re feeling you need a bit more laughter than adventure this weekend.

For adults, Showmax is now streaming Rick and Morty In The Eternal Nightmare Machine, Adult Swim’s new short inspired by classic 16-bit side-scrolling video games.

Netflix has also added the fifth season of NBC’s popular Superstore sitcom, which follows the weird and humorous happenings gang at a large US general goods retailer reminiscent of Wall-mart.

The first season of acclaimed producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s Mr Mayor is now also available on Netflix.

It stars Ted Danson as a wealthy businessman who becomes mayor of Los Angels “for all the wrong reasons”, and has to learn that navigating politics is not as clear-cut as running a company.

Below are 12 of the best movies and shows to catch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend.

Jupiter’s Legacy

Netflix

IMDb – 9.5

Mr Mayor – S1

Showmax

IMDb – 6.2

Deadly Class – S1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.6

Child 44

Showmax

IMDb – 6.5

Superstore – S5

Netflix

IMDb – 7.8

Warrior – S2

Showmax

IMDb – 8.4

Saints and Strangers

Netflix

IMDb – 7.0

Rick and Morty In The Eternal Nightmare Machine

Showmax

IMDb – 9.2

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

Netflix

IMDb – 7.4

Troy

Showmax

IMDb – 7.3

Spider-man: Far From Home

Netflix

IMDb – 7.5

A Confession

Showmax

IMDb – 7.6

