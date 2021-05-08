DStv with uncapped fibre bundle still in the works

MultiChoice is still busy developing a bundle which will combine DStv subscriptions with uncapped Internet service packages.

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela and COO Simon Camerer previously told MyBroadband they were planning to launch DStv offerings which included uncapped fibre.

They are planning to make the bundled product more affordable than paying for the services separately.

In November 2020, Mawela said that they were targeting the end of the financial year – 31 March 2021 – for the rollout of the product.

“Our view is that we will still be able to roll it out within this financial year – we don’t see any hiccups there,” Mawela said.

He said 2020 was one of the company’s big years where it had “a lot of things” releasing at the same stage.

Mawela was referring to DStv launching its first sport-focused streaming packages with Showmax Pro, the release of the DStv Explora Ultra decoder, and DStv’s standalone streaming service.

“I think we are trying to make sure that we stagger them nicely and that we give people an opportunity to understand these products,” Mawela stated.

In February 2021, Camerer confirmed that MultiChoice was in discussions with ISPs, although none were mentioned by name.

He said that MultiChoice was considering its partnerships with ISPs carefully because they did not want to take something to market they were not happy with.

In its latest comment to MyBroadband, DStv said it did not have any further details to share at this stage as it was still developing its offering.

“We will be able to give you all the necessary details when the offer is finalised,” the company stated.

The value proposition of this package is obvious for MultiChoice and customers alike.

At discounted rates, it would make DStv’s streaming-only subscriptions more attractive to potential buyers, given that these packages are still priced the same as its standard satellite offering.

In addition, DStv’s Explora Ultra now comes with built-in access to third-party streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

These all require high amounts of data to use, however.

Having an uncapped fibre package sold alongside the decoder could be a significant driver of sales.

Cybersmart CTO Laurie Fialkov previously told MyBroadband that the ISP had reached out to DStv for more information on its planned partnerships.

Fialkov said that a bundled offering through Cybersmart’s Lightspeed service could give MultiChoice the opportunity to reduce prices.

“Depending on DStv’s discount to us, we could offer a bundled 500Mbps service between the R999 and R1,299 mark.”

He added that another major benefit would be the cost savings over existing DStv-over-fibre installations.

Cool Ideas and Mind the Speed also said they believed there was strong potential for the adoption of this type of offering.