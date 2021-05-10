Toshiba TVs relaunched in South Africa – Starting from R4,299

Japanese electronics manufacturer Toshiba has relaunched its TVs in the South African market with eight new models. It also has plans to introduce more devices in future.

Toshiba was founded in 1939 as Tokyo Shibaura Denki and changed the company name to Toshiba Corporation in 1978.

The company developed Japan’s first transistorised televisions in 1959 and has been manufacturing televisions ever since.

In 1971 Toshiba released the world’s first expanded IC colour TV and a year later it produced the first color TV with black stripe-type cathode-ray tubes.

In 2003 Toshiba introduced a high-definition TV upgradable to receive terrestrial digital broadcasts in Japan.

In 2010 the company commercialized the world’s first 3D LCD TV which do not require dedicated glasses. Toshiba was also the first to introduce an Android capable Smart TV in 2014.

Toshiba said despite not having a strong presence in South Africa, it still manufactures great televisions in the tradition of Japanese quality and innovation.

The latest Toshiba TV models offer exceptional picture quality thanks to its proprietary CEVO video processing engine.

Toshiba’s TVs sold in South Africa are manufactured in Cape Town, which the company said will create job opportunities to the community.

“We are proud to be producing TVs in South Africa again,” said Toshiba spokesperson Mohamed Hamdy. “This will build on Toshiba’s history and deep relationships with South Africa.”

Toshiba Smart 4K LED TVs are available from Takealot and other leading retailers, starting from R4,299.

Below is pricing for the Toshiba TVs currently available from Takealot and HiFi Corp.

Toshiba 40-inch Full HD TV with Digital Tuner – R4,250 | R4,399

Toshiba 43-inch Full HD TV with Digital Tuner – R4,499

Toshiba 43-inch UHD Smart TV – R6,399 | R6,499

Toshiba 50-inch UHD Android Smart TV – R8,498 | R8,999

Toshiba 55-inch UHD Android Smart TV – R9,898 | R9,699

Toshiba 65-inch UHD Android Smart TV – R13,499 | R14,299

Toshiba 75-inch UHD Android Smart TV – R20,499