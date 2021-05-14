Awesome movies and TV shows on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

If you subscribe to Netflix or Showmax, you have a range of great new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend.

These video streaming services constantly update their libraries with both brand new productions and older content, giving subscribers good reason to pay their monthly fee.

One of the most anticipated additions this week is the second season of adult animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots, which is now streaming on Netflix.

This Emmy award-winning show has garnered a big following for its unconventional format, with stunning animation and powerful themes.

The first season comprised 18 standalone episodes made by separate crews in varying styles and tones, featuring completely different casts.

The second season follows the same trend in 8 new episodes, which will be followed by 8 more in the third season releasing next year.

Netflix has also added Halston – a new series starring Ewan McGreggor as provocative American fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick.

Halston was known for his clean and minimalist designs in the 1970s, which would come to define relaxed urban wear for women.

The series follows Halston’s escapades as he endeavours to build his fashion empire.

For Showmax viewers, there is the new adventure mystery mini-series The Luminaries, based on the Eleanor Catton novel by the same name.

It centres around Briton Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson) as she builds a new life on the West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island in the 1860s, during the country’s gold rush.

Showmax has also added the entire series of Harry Potter films to its library – with a total runtime of more than 19 hours between the eight movies.

Binging the entire collection could therefore make for an interesting challenge for Potterheads and other fantasy fans.

More streaming options

If you have a solid uncapped Internet connection, you can subscribe to an even wider range of streaming services to expand your entertainment options.

MyBroadband recently compiled several combinations of packages which can replace the movies, TV shows, sports, and news you can typically only access through a DStv Premium subscription.

Aside from Netflix and Showmax, South Africans can also sign up for Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ for more movies and TV shows.

If you have a VPN and foreign payment method, a whole bunch of other services become available – including Disney+.

As the leading streaming service, however, Netflix still offers the best value for money starting from just R99 per month.

Showmax, meanwhile, has MultiChoice’s local productions in its arsenal, in addition to hit shows from HBO.

Below are 10 of the best movies and TV shows to catch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend.

Love, Death & Robots – S2

Netflix

IMDb – 8.5

The Luminaries

Showmax

IMDb – 6.4

Oxygen

Netflix

IMDb – 6.4

Cut Throat City

Showmax

IMDb – 4.8

Halston

Netflix

IMDb – 8.1

Harry Potter Boxset

Showmax

IMDb – 7.4 to 8.1

Castlevania – S4

Netflix

IMDb – 8.2

The Wedding Singer

Showmax

IMDb – 6.8

Transformers War for Cybertron: Earthrise – S1

Netflix

IMDb – 7.4

Wedding Crashers

Showmax

IMDb – 6.9