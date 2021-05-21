Tiger zombies, gladiators, and astronauts – What to watch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

Action, comedy, and suspense are all on the menu this weekend if you are a Netflix or Showmax subscriber.

Both services have added new anticipated and older acclaimed titles to their libraries over the past week.

Fresh off releasing his praised extended cut of The Justice League, Zack Snyder makes his return to zombie feasts with Army of the Dead on Netflix.

This horror heist movie sees a group of mercenaries led by Dave Bautista’s Scott Ward attempt to fight their way to a casino vault through zombie-ridden Las Vegas.

If you want to tone things down significantly, with a dash of suspenseful drama rather than all-out action, Netflix is also streaming The Woman in the Window.

Based on the AJ Finn novel of the same name, it stars Amy Adams as agoraphobe Anna Fox, who witnesses a murder while observing her neighbours – the Russels – from her window.

After the police refuse to believe her, she begins to spy on the family to try and uncover the truth.

For Showmax subscribers, there is crime thriller The Good Liar, starring veteran actor Sir Ian McKellen as career con artist Roy Courtnay.

Courtnay tries to steal money from wealthy widow Betty McLeish, played by another acting stalwart, Dame Helen Mirren, but soon encounters a number of stumbling blocks in his plan.

Older blockbusters

Showmax also has some new additions for Christopher Nolan fans, with two more of his acclaimed blockbusters now available on the streaming service – Inception and Interstellar.

Considered by many to be Nolan’s best work, the mind-bending Inception holds an IMDb rating of 8.8 and Rotten Tomatoes score of 87%.

It stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Dom Cobb, a thief with the rare ability to enter people’s dreams and steal secrets in their subconscious.

Viewers have to pay close attention to get a grasp on the perplexing events, and even so, may be left with one big question by the end.

Sticking with blockbusters, Ridley Scott’s epic historical drama Gladiator was also added to Netflix this week.

This classic of modern cinema won five Oscars, including for best film and best actor for Russel Crowe’s depiction of Roman general turned gladiator Maximus Meridius.

If you are looking for something a bit lighter, Showmax has added two more adult comedy animation series series from Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim – Tigtone and YOLO: Crystal Fantasy.

Based in a medieval fantasy setting, Tigtone both celebrates and mocks the popular tropes of the genre, as depicted in role-playing and video games, while YOLO: Crystal Fantasy centres around the misadventures of friends Rachel and Sarah as they traverse Australia.

How much it costs

As the two most popular video streaming services in South Africa, Netflix and Showmax offer thousands of movies and TV shows at less than R100 per month.

For those who only want to watch on a smartphone or tablet, Showmax’s mobile plans start at just R39 per month.

If you prefer to stream on a TV, desktop, or laptop, then Showmax Standard will cost you R99, the same as Netflix’s entry-level Basic plan.

