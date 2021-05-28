New movies and TV shows to binge on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

Netflix and Showmax have added many popular movies and shows to their libraries over the past week.

These video streaming services are great for South African households who spend a lot of time in front of the TV.

A recent analysis performed by Comparitech showed that Netflix subscribers in particular are getting impressive value for money when comparing the service’s local pricing and library with that of other countries.

It revealed that South Africans paid 37% less for Netflix’s basic, standard, and premium plans than the global average, while the South African library was rapidly approaching the size of the US catalogue.

Overall, South Africa ranked 8th among the most-effective countries for Netflix Standard, with 540 titles per dollar.

In addition, the price of Netflix relative to the average income in South Africa was better than in countries which ranked higher – like India, the Phillipines, and Indonesia – costing only 2.18% of the average monthly income.

Showmax also boasts a big library of movies and shows – focused in particular on local content.

Its higher-end Pro tier adds live sports streaming to the package, which is something you might want to consider as weekend schedules have started to fill up with tournaments and events once again.

Action

Showmax is not only for local content and sport, however, but often adds some of the biggest internal blockbusters to its arsenal.

Over the past week it started streaming the DC Extended Universe’s Birds of Prey, which stars one of Hollywood’s current favourites – Margot Robbie – as the crazed and eccentric Harley Quinn.

After being thrown out on the streets by Joker, Harley teams up with a squad of unlikely female anti-heroes to protect a girl and defeat Gotham City crime lord Roman Sionis.

The movie packs no shortage of action or comedy, with Variety’s Owen Gleiberman labelling Harley’s character as a “screw-loose avenger who suggests Uma Thurman in the Kill Bill films crossed with Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool”.

For those who prefer their action in a more serious flavour, Netflix has added psychological thriller Black Space, which revolves around a rogue Israeli police detective’s investigation into a school shooting.

It should be noted that this movie’s main language is Hebrew, so be prepared to read some subtitles.

For the kids and animation lovers there is the always-entertaining Madagascar on Showmax.

With a star-studded cast of voices to back it up, Dreamworks grossed more than half a billion in ticket sales for the first film, which spurred two sequels that performed even better.

New shows and seasons

If you’ve got more time on your hands this weekend, Netflix and Showmax have also added new shows and new seasons for old shows to binge.

Showmax subscribers can now watch Hulu’s first season of mystery show The Hardy Boys.

Based on the hit book series of the same name, it follows brothers Frank and Joe Hardy as they uncover a menacing event unfolding in their home town Bridgeport.

Big additions for Netflix are the third seasons of acclaimed comedy dramas Master of None and The Kominsky Method.

The first two seasons of Master of None – which has won three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe – is loosely based on the life of co-creator Aziz Ansari, who also stars as main protagonist Dev Shah.

It centres around Shah’s life as a young actor finding his way in New York, and deals with issues like dating, career success, and family.

Top 10 choices

If none of the titles above tickled your fancy, there are a number of other new additions to check out.

Below are 10 of the highest-rated new movies and TV shows added to Netflix and Showmax this past week.

The Kominsky Method – S3

Netflix

IMDb – 8.2

Birds of Prey

Showmax

IMDb – 6.5

Master of None – S3

Netflix

IMDb – 8.3

Target Number One

Showmax

IMDb – 6.1

Home

Netflix

IMDb – 6.6

The Hardy Boys – S1

Showmax

IMDb – 7.0

Black Space

Netflix

IMDb – 7.3

Madagascar

Showmax

IMDb – 6.9

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

Netflix

IMDb – 6.1

Get Smart

Showmax

IMDb – 6.6