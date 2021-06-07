MultiChoice has rolled out a chatbot powered by machine learning called T.U.M.I to handle its customer service interactions.

Short for The Ultimate Master of Information, T.U.M.I was developed in-house by MultiChoice to be the first point of contact for clients looking for customer support on the DStv website.

“T.U.M.I is an evolutionary leap in our service capability,” said MultiChoice South Africa CEO, Nyiko Shiburi.

“This is not innovation for its own sake; the focus is to continue to grow our capacity to give our customers an excellent service experience.”

MultiChoice said that T.U.M.I is able to clear decoder errors, check balances, reconnect products, make payments, manage holiday home viewing, and change DStv packages.

DStv customers will be transferred to a human representative should the bot not be unable to resolve their query.

T.U.M.I is currently available from the DStv website, but the company said that in time it will live across MultiChoice’s digital ecosystem including the DStv Now website and app, the Showmax website and app, and Facebook Messenger.

“T.U.M.I will also act as a concierge to onboard new customers to MultiChoice online-only service, DStv Streaming,” Shiburi said.

