New Ster-Kinekor drive-in launched

Sandton City and Ster-Kinekor have partnered to launch The City Drive-In which promises patrons a “premium drive-in experience”.

The new drive-in is located on the Sandton City Rooftop Parking and will be available between 3 June and 31 July 2021.

It features a 14-metre-wide screen which is clearly visible from all areas of the venue. Sound is provided via a transmitter which enables visitors to listen to the movie via their car’s radio.

Tickets went on sale on 25 May via Quicket and are priced at R200 per vehicle for older films and R250 per vehicle for new releases.

Popcorn and soda combos are available at R120 per double combo and R60 per single combo.

If the show is not sold-out, limited tickets may be available for purchase at the door on arrival. Only card payments are available.

The movies which are planned for the next few weeks include Bad Boys for Life, The Greatest Showman, Scoob, Spiral, Angry Birds 2, Joker, and Fast & Furious 7.

This will be followed by Frozen, Mamma Mia, The Lion King, Fast & Furious 8, Tom & Jerry, Onward, Bohemian Rhapsody, and A Star is Born.

The City Drive-In has been so popular that Sandton City is now considering extending the lifespan of the project.

Sandton City general manager, Preston Gaddy said given the impressive response from the public they are looking running it beyond 31 July.

The launch of The City Drive-In follows a similar project that Ster-Kinekor launched with the V&A Waterfront in November last year.

The V&A Waterfront drive-in cinema featured an LED outdoor movie screen and, like with The City Drive-In, patrons listened to the movie via their car radios.