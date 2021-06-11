Watching movies and TV shows on Netflix and Showmax is a great way to pass the time during load-shedding.

With winter making its presence fully known in South Africa, many would prefer to get their daily dose of entertainment indoors.

If you plan on streaming at home this weekend, you should be prepared for when load-shedding inevitably strikes.

As Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding until Sunday at 22:00, you will be without electricity for at least a few hours on either or both Saturday and Sunday.

The good news is that even if your TV does not have backup power, you can still watch Netflix and Showmax on a charged laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

One problem you may encounter, however, is your Internet connection going down because of load-shedding.

Offline watching

Fortunately, both Netflix and Showmax allow you to download select movies and TV shows in their libraries to watch offline at a later stage.

On Netflix, this feature is available on its Android and iOS mobile apps, in addition to its Windows Store app on laptops and desktops.

The steps for using this feature are as follows:

Open the Netflix app and tap “ Downloads” . On a Windows 10 device, open the Netflix app and select the hamburger menu. Select “ See What You Can Download” , “ Find Something to Download” , “ Find More to Download” , or “ Available for Download” , depending on your device. Select a TV show or movie. From the description page, tap Downloads .

Showmax’s downloads feature is available on its mobile apps, so you can only watch its titles offline on a smartphone or tablet.

To download movies and TV shows for offline viewing on Showmax, follow these steps:

Open the Showmax app, sign in, and choose the series episode or movie you want to watch offline. Click on the “Download” button. On the smartphone app, it’s usually an icon of a cloud with an arrow pointing downwards. Downloads should start immediately.

To save space on your device or to minimise data consumption, both services also let you to set a download quality.

Thousands of titles

Netflix and Showmax offer thousands of titles with millions of hours in runtime between them.

Each week, new movies and TV shows are added to their vast catalogues, so you’re bound to find a movie or TV show to help the two hours of load-shedding fly by.

Below are ten of the best titles added to Netflix and Showmax over the past week.

IT

Netflix

IMDb – 7.3

As kids vanish throughout town, a group of outcasts must face their biggest fears as well as a murderous, terrifying and seemingly invincible clown.

Dark Knight Trilogy

Showmax

IMDb – 8.2 to 9.0

Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy picked up three Oscars, and is still regarded as among the best superhero franchises of all time.

Lupin: Part 2

Netflix

IMDb – 7.6

Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.

Blood Diamond

Showmax

IMDb – 8.0

A mercenary entangled in illegal diamonds decides to help a fisherman trying to save his family.

Skater Girl

Netflix

IMDb – 7.0

When a teen in rural India discovers a life-changing passion for skateboarding, she faces a rough road as she follows her dream to compete.

Man of Steel

Showmax

IMDb – 7.0

A young Superman discovers his true origins.

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of our Planet

Netflix

IMDb – 7.8

David Attenborough and scientist Johan Rockström examine Earth’s biodiversity collapse and how this crisis can still be averted.

Eraser

Showmax

IMDb – 6.1

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Vanessa Williams star in this action sci-fi. A U.S. marshal is assigned to protect a weapons specialist after she uncovers shady dealings.

Tag

Netflix

IMDb – 6.5

A group of men picks up the annual, no-holds-barred game of tag they’ve been playing since childhood and targets their undefeated friend.

Run All Night

Showmax

IMDb – 6.6

A hitman must choose between his estranged son, whose life is in peril, and his best friend, a vengeful mob boss.