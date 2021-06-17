DStv’s one-stop-shop plan with Netflix

MultiChoice is creating a unified streaming platform that will make DStv a one-stop-shop for all video entertainment, including Netflix.

Over the last year, MultiChoice added Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube to its DStv Explora Ultra.

The Explora Ultra initially only supported Netflix as a third-party streaming service, alongside MultiChoice’s own Showmax and Box Office services.

This is only the beginning, said MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela.

Speaking to Newzroom Africa, he said they are happy with the results of adding third-party providers like Netflix to their platform.

“We are positioning ourselves as a super-aggregator where we add all other streaming providers to our platform,” he said.

“This will position DStv as a one-stop-shop where anyone who wants to see video entertainment can come onto our platform and access any streaming services out there.”

Although MultiChoice is not yet offering DStv customers the option to pay for all the services on a single bill, this is also planned.

Mawela’s comments echo those of MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs, who told MyBroadband last year they are building a unified streaming platform to include content from international players.

“What we are trying to do is to provide simplicity, choice, and convenience to subscribers where they can access all content in one place,” he said.

Commenting on the threat of over-the-top (OTT) streaming services to DStv, Jacobs said the lack of broadband in Africa is keeping this competitive threat at bay.

“We are definitely seeing a dynamic of moving to streaming. A lot more people are starting to move to OTT,” he said.

In Africa, he said, MultiChoice has the benefit of seeing this movement in slow motion.

“In Africa, data costs are still very high, and access to broadband is still very low,” he said.

“That means we still have to focus on the most accessible option of our business to consumers, and that is our satellite business.”

At the same time, MultiChoice is making sure that as consumers are moving to the Internet, products like ShowMax and ShowMax Pro with sport, are available to them.