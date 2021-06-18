Award-winning movies and shows on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

Action-packed blockbusters, family dramas, and crime thrillers are all on the menu for Netflix and Showmax subscribers this weekend.

Arguably the biggest addition this week is Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, which is now streaming on Netflix in South Africa.

The highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s 80’s cult hit won five Academy Awards in 2018, with its visual effects and sound design being particularly breathtaking.

In South Africa, Netflix has become such a streaming powerhouse, that even leading pay-TV broadcaster MultiChoice has stopped trying to fight it.

Instead, it now has plans to become a one-stop entertainment shop for South Africans and offers the very same streaming service that it blamed for a drop in DStv Premium subscribers through its Explora Ultra decoder.

This does not mean that MultiChoice has given up on its own streaming service, Showmax.

In the company’s most recent financial results presentation, MultiChoice claimed that Showmax saw big growth over the last year.

Showmax has one big advantage over Netflix — its library of high-quality local productions which appeal to many South Africans.

This now includes South African family drama 3 Days to Go, which was added this week.

New international titles on the service include musical drama The High Note, and the insightful Joy Of documentary collection.

10 moves and shows to watch this weekend

Below are 10 of the latest additions to Netflix and Showmax to watch this weekend.

Blade Runner 2049

Netflix

IMDb – 8.0

The contents of a hidden grave draw the interest of an industrial titan and send Officer K, an LAPD blade runner, on a quest to find a missing legend.

The High Note

Showmax

IMDb – 6.4

Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson star in this musical drama about a pop diva who must choose between rehashing old hits and pursuing her ambitious PA’s plan.

Black Summer – S2

Netflix

IMDb – 6.4

In the dark, early days of a zombie apocalypse, complete strangers band together to find the strength they need to survive and get back to loved ones.

We’re the Millers

Showmax

IMDb – 7.0

When a small-time pot dealer in debt to his supplier agrees to smuggle in a major stash from Mexico, he rounds up a fake family to act as a cover. Here’s his to-do list: rent an RV; get a phoney family; outsmart the DEA, ICE and lunatic drug lords. Seems doable.

Fatherhood

Netflix

IMDb – n/a

A widowed new dad copes with doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers as he sets out to raise his daughter.

The Joy of Winning

Showmax

IMDb – 7.7

Mathematician Dr. Hannah Fry takes a witty look at the science of winning and shows how it can be used in everyday life.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Netflix

IMDb – 6.5

As the dark wizard Grindelwald gains ground, Dumbledore enlists Newt Scamander to locate a teenager whose mysterious affliction might turn the tide.

Killerman

Showmax

IMDb – 5.3

Liam Hemsworth drives this gritty crime thriller​. After a deal goes bad, a money launderer wakes up from a car crash with no memory, stolen cash, drugs, and dirty cops on his tail.

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

Netflix

IMDb – 7.1

After a horrifying kidnapping and narrow escape, a Florida teen struggles to convince family and authorities of her ordeal. Based on true events.

3 Days to Go

Showmax

IMDb – 6.0

Four siblings are brought together by the passing of their father. During their time back at their childhood home they re-examine their dysfunctional relationships and realise how miserable they’ve become.

