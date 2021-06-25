A feast of action on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

Netflix and Showmax subscribers have plenty of new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend.

Two-time Academy Award-winning Black Hawk Down is now available to stream on Netflix.

Based on the 1999 book of the same name, it tells the true story of the US military’s raid in Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1993.

The suspenseful film covers Delta Force’s desperate fight against the militia of Somali warlord General Mohamed Fahar Aideed.

Showmax is also streaming The Outpost, based on the true story of the Battle of Kamdesh in 2009.

Neo-noir thrillers

If you prefer your action with a dash of crime rather than all-out war, then 1997’s Cop Land on Netflix might be up your alley.

This America neo-noir film features a top-notch “no-nonsense” lead ensemble of Sylvester Stallone, Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, and Harvey Keitel.

Stallone stars as Freddy Heflin, the sheriff of Garrison, New Jersey, who forms a plan to expose the corrupt in his town.

For faster-paced neo-noir action, 2004’s Collateral is also available on Netflix now.

Few action actors command quite as much respect as Tom Cruise, the Hollywood heavyweight known for doing almost all of his own stunts.

Long before John Wick, Cruise starred as Collateral’s deadly assassin Vincent, who is out to take down five targets while travelling in the cab of reluctant taxi driver Max, played by Jamie Foxx.

While he didn’t break an ankle during the filming of this one, it’s been described as a near-flawless, fast-paced, action-packed trip.

If you require a little bit more brain behind the brawn, Showmax subscribers need look no further than Guy Ritchie’s take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s legendary private detective Sherlock Holmes.

2009’s Sherlock Holmes and sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows have respective IMDb ratings of 7.6 and 7.5, placing them among some of the best adaptations of the detective’s stories.

With the third instalment set to release in 2021 or 2022, it’s elementary that fans sharpen up on where the story stands.

Below are ten of the best recently added movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix and Showmax this weekend.

