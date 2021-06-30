How much bigger Netflix is than Showmax in South Africa

Far more South Africans pay for a Netflix subscription than those who pay for Showmax, according to research from comparison website Finder.

The site recently conducted Google Surveys among 28,547 adults in 18 countries and found that 56.15% of South African adults used at least one video streaming service.

This means South Africa ranked 10th for the number of people with at least one subscription.

New Zealand topped the list, with 68.26% of the respondents surveyed from its population saying they subscribed to at least one streaming service.

It was followed by Brazil and Ireland, with 64.58% and 63.24%, respectively.

Despite ranking in the bottom half of the list, South Africa led countries like Italy, Germany, France, and Greece, and was also above the average of 55.71%.

South Africa’s figure was based on a convenience sample comprising 1,469 local participants.

The graph below compares the percentage of populations with at least one streaming service in the 18 countries Finder surveyed.

Among those South Africans who were subscribed to a streaming service, Netflix was by far the most popular choice, with 52.08% stating they were paying for a subscription to the streaming giant.

Amazon Prime Video was the second most popular option, although by some margin, with only 5.65% of the share.

Apple TV+ rounded out the top three, with 3.61%.

Notably, a mere 0.68% of the participants said they subscribed to MultiChoice’s Showmax.

It should be noted that Finder’s report specifically uses the phrasing “paid for a subscription service”, which may have excluded Showmax viewers who receive the service for free with a DStv Premium subscription.

It is also important to note that this survey may not have been from a nationally representative sample in South Africa.

If a nationally representative sample was not available, Finder said that a natural fall/convenience sample was used. For these, Google didn’t use stratified sampling but did apply weights to the survey results if the demographics of the survey respondents didn’t vary too far from demographics data.

The chart below shows the most popular streaming services among the South African respondents in Finder’s survey.

Similar to a previous analysis by Comparitech, Finder’s survey also found that a South African Netflix subscription offered great value compared to other countries.

Comparitech’s analysis showed South Africans paid less than the global average for basic, standard, and premium Netflix plans.

In addition, the size of the library of content accessible in the country meant that South Africans paid the 8th-cheapest price per title out of 46 prominent countries where Netflix was available.

Finder’s survey took a slightly different approach to illustrate this value.

It stated that South Africa had the third-highest number of titles on Parrot Analytics’ top 100 most in-demand series list in its Netflix library.

In addition, its standard subscription was the 6th cheapest among the 18 countries Finder considered.

When combining both the cost and availability of the most in-demand series, South Africa ranked second only to Pakistan in terms of cost per title.

The table below shows the rankings for the most cost-effective countries in which to have a Netflix standard subscription based on the 100 most in-demand series.

