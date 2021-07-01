Showmax will stream the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics will be available to stream on Showmax Pro from 23 July to 8 August, the company has announced.

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 were postponed to 2021 as a result of the Covid pandemic.

While World War I and II led to three Olympics being cancelled completely — in 1916, 1940 and 1944 — this is the first time a Summer Olympic Games has been postponed since 1896.

The Tokyo 2020 event will look very different from previous editions, with strict rules in place around mask-wearing, social distancing, and the number of fans who may attend events. There will be no public viewing areas in the host city, and international spectators are not allowed.

For athletes, the Olympics represents the peak of their sporting careers, the culmination of a lifetime of dedication to a single pursuit, and the chance to receive recognition on an international stage.

While the crowds may not be cheering the athletes on from the grandstands, millions around the globe will be watching as stars like Wayde van Niekerk, Blessing Okagbare, Almaz Ayana and the Ivorian men’s football team do battle.

“We are thrilled to bring all the action to our Showmax Pro subscribers to stream wherever they are, and we’ll be backing our African athletes every step of the way,” said Yolisa Phahle, CEO for MultiChoice Connected Video.

Showmax Pro subscribers will have access to live streams of every event available to SuperSport by the Olympic Broadcast Services, including the opening and closing ceremonies and every medal event.

While only Showmax Pro subscribers will have access to live streams of every available event, all Showmax subscribers will be able to stream Olympics coverage, including talk shows, highlights, and documentaries.

Users who sign up to Showmax Pro for R449 per month between 2 July and 30 August will receive a month of free streaming with their initial subscription.

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony begins at 13:00 South African time on 23 July.

