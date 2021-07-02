Loads of great new movies and TV shows on Netflix and Showmax this weekend

Netflix and Showmax have both added scores of new movies and TV shows to their libraries over the last few days, which means there really is something for everyone to watch this weekend.

A survey recently conducted by comparison firm Finder found that around 56% of South Africans subscribed to at least one video streaming service.

Of those that participated in the survey, more than half said they paid for a Netflix subscription.

With the official launch of Netflix’s cheaper mobile plan in South Africa earlier this week, the international streaming giant will now also compete in the entry-level market, where Showmax has been offering a mobile-only option for some time.

While MultiChoice’s service did not fair as well as Netflix in Finder’s survey, it very likely boasts many thousands of users thanks to its free inclusion on the DStv Premium package.

In its most recent financial results, MultiChoice also claimed that its video-on-demand business, including Showmax, saw big growth.

The new movies and TV shows available this week from these two streaming services cover various genres — including action, horror, thriller, comedy, and drama.

Netflix alone added over 40 new titles to its South African library on Thursday, including big blockbusters like Dunkirk, Aquaman, Tarzan, and the original Mission Impossible trilogy.

For classic slasher horror movie fans or those who enjoyed IT and Stranger Things, the first of three movies in the three-week Fear Street Film Trilogy event will be the most enticing addition.

Based on the books of the same name by renowned Goosebumps writer R.L. Stine, Fear Street tells the story of a group of teenagers who have to take on malignant — and sometimes paranormal — enemies in the fictional town of Shadyside.

Headlining Showmax’s new offerings this week is what many film critics consider to be one of the best movies from the last decade — Parasite.

The South Korean thriller became the first non-English movie to win the Best Picture Academy Award in 2020.

Parasite tells the story of the struggling Kim family who cunningly work their way into the servitude of the wealthy Parks household.

If neither of these movies is to your liking, take a look at the other options on our list of 12 of the best movies and TV shows recently added to Netflix and Showmax in South Africa.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Netflix

IMDb – 7.3

After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries.

Parasite

Showmax

IMDb – 8.6

Bong Joon Ho’s movie explores greed and classism between two families, the wealthy Parks and the poor Kims.

Aquaman

Netflix

IMDb – 6.9

Trident-wielding powerhouse Jason Momoa helped propel this origin story across the $1-billion mark at the global box office.

Oslo

Showmax

IMDb – 6.6

Oslo is based on a true story of negotiations between implacable enemies — the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Accords.

Dunkirk

Netflix

IMDb – 7.8

In May 1940, soldiers and civilians struggled by land, sea and air to evacuate the British army and their allies, Europe’s last hope, from Dunkirk.

Baghdad Central – S1

Showmax

IMDb – 7.3

A pulsating drama set in 2003 Iraq. Following the fall of Saddam Hussein, a former police inspector who has lost everything searches for his missing estranged elder daughter.

Game Night

Netflix

IMDb – 6.9

Max and Annie’s weekly game night with friends takes a twisted turn when his hotshot brother hosts a murder-mystery party that becomes all too real.

The Goes Wrong Show

Showmax

IMDb – 8.5

A joyful “Christmas tale gone wrong” as the Cornley Drama Society presents the story of Santa and his elves trying to bring festive happiness to a sad little girl and her constantly fighting parents.

Megamind

Netflix

IMDb – 7.2

A supervillain named Megamind defeats and kills his enemy. Out of boredom, he creates a superhero who becomes evil, forcing Megamind to become a hero.

The Terminal

Showmax

IMDb – 7.4

Director Steven Spielberg’s unusual tale of an Eastern European man forced to make an airport his temporary home. A quirky drama tinged with a blossoming romance.

Mission Impossible: I-III

Netflix

IMDb – 6.1 to 7.1

The trilogy set the ball rolling on one of the world’s most successful action franchises. In the first film, Tom Cruise’s special agent Ethan Hunt struggles to prove his innocence and catch the real culprit when he is falsely accused of murdering his entire team.

The Lego Movie

Showmax

IMDb – 7.7

This critical hit features beautiful animation and a superb story. Chris Pratt voices an unsuspecting Lego construction worker who is chosen to fight an evil tyrant.