DStv package price and channel comparison — Compact vs Family

MultiChoice’s recent financial results revealed that although the satellite pay-TV broadcaster is bleeding DStv Premium subscribers, its lower-end packages show substantial growth.

Its 2020/21 annual results showed that subscribers to DStv Premium and Compact Plus declined by around 100,000 customers.

However, the subscriber base of its Compact and Commercial packages increased by 100,000 and its DStv Family, Access, and Easy View subscribers grew by 600,000 clients.

MultiChoice reported that it saw the second-highest number of new DStv sign-ups in its history in South Africa during the last year.

It said that this was driven, in part, by an acceleration in the growth of DStv Compact subscribers thanks to the success of its hit show Gomora.

The following charts of DStv’s subscriber mix in South Africa show how DStv Premium and Compact Plus subscribers have decreased in the past two years and how these declines were more than made up for by increases in DStv Compact, Family, Access, and EasyView subscribers.

MultiChoice’s premium segment in South Africa consists of DStv Premium and Compact Plus subscribers.

Its mid-market consists of the Compact and Commercial packages, while its mass-market segment comprises DStv Family, Access, and Easy View.

During the past year, MultiChoice also announced several changes to its channel line-up.

It shut down SABC Encore, Sundance TV, Disney XD, and Fox Life; launched ESPN and ESPN 2; and reorganised its movie channels.

With all these changes, it is useful to compare the prices and available channels of MultiChoice’s DStv packages to understand their relative value better.

The monthly price and number of channels in each DStv package are summarised in the table below. The total channels exclude the DStv channel (DStv 100), and the price excludes the monthly PVR Access Fee.

DStv packages prices and channels DStv package Price Channels Price per channel DStv Premium R829 152 R5.45 DStv Compact Plus R539 139 R3.88 DStv Compact R409 115 R3.56 DStv Family R295 86 R3.43 DStv Access R115 61 R1.89 DStv EasyView R29 32 R0.91

For this comparison, we looked at how MultiChoice’s mid-market consumer offering, DStv Compact, stacks up to its main entry-level packages, DStv Family and DStv Access.

DStv Compact — R409 per month

The following table shows the channels available on DStv Compact that are not available on DStv Family or DStv Access.

All of these channels are also included with DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium.

DStv Compact subscribers can add Showmax at a 50% discount on the monthly fee (R49 per month).

You can also add M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2, and fliekNET to your DStv Compact subscription for an additional R99 per month.

DStv Compact channels Movies & Entertainment M-Net Movies 3 (107) BBC Brit (120) BET (129) ROK (167) Studio Universal (112) E! Entertainment Television (124) MTV (130) Annual Nigerian Festivals (198) ITH (114) Fox (125) Lifetime (131) Telemundu (507) M-Net City (115) Ginx eSports (127) Mzansi Magic (161) TV Record (515) Documentaries & Lifestyle Discovery ID (171) BBC Lifestyle (174) Food Network (175) HGTV (177) Honey (173) Free Channels TV Mozambique Internacional (701) Sports SS PSL (202) SS Variety 3 (208) ESPN (218) WWE Channel (236) SS Euro2020 (203) Kids & Teen Disney (303) News & Commerce CNN International (401)

DStv Family — R295 per month

The following table shows the channels that are available on DStv Family packages and up.

All of these channels are also included in DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus, and DStv Premium.

You can add M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2, and fliekNET to your DStv Family subscription for an additional R99 per month.

DStv Family channels Movies & Entertainment Vuzu (116) kykNET & Kie (145) Novela Magic (165) Universal Channel (117) AfricaMagic Family (154) ZEE World (166) TLNovelas (133) Moja Love (157) Star Life (167) Documentaries & Lifestyle VIA (147) National Geographic (181) Ignition TV (189) Travel Channel (179) WildEarth (183) Sports SS La Liga (204) SS Football (205) Kids & Teen Boomerang (302) NickTOONS (308) Music kykNET Nou (146) TRACE Africa (326) TRACE Gospel (332) TRACE Urban (325) News & Commerce eNews Channel Africa (403) Euronews (414)

DStv Access — R115 per month

The following table shows the channels that are available on DStv Access and up.

These channels are also included in DStv Family, DStv Compact, DStv Compact Plus, and DStv Premium.

You can add M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2, and fliekNET to your DStv Family subscription for an additional R99 per month.