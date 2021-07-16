Openview channel list — What you get for R1,499

Satellite TV service Openview offers a range of digital TV channels and radio stations at a once-off price that is cheaper than two months of DStv Premium.

When it comes to movies, TV shows, news, and sports entertainment, South Africans can choose from several TV broadcasting or online video streaming services.

If you only want to pay the annual TV licence fee of R265, you can watch four free-to-air channels — SABC 1, SABC 2, S3 (formerly SABC 3), and Etv — on analogue or digital terrestrial broadcasting.

For a much wider range of channels, many people choose the most popular pay-TV subscription broadcaster in South Africa, DStv.

Depending on the package, subscribers can get between 36 and 157 channels, with monthly fees ranging between R29 and R829.

DStv’s trump card is its selection of sports content and access to content from US pay-TV providers like HBO.

For those who don’t mind doing without SuperSport, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Showmax are an alternative.

However, these require a solid Internet connection and copious amounts of data to function — luxuries which many South Africans cannot afford.

eMedia Holdings offers an alternative to both subscription-based pay-TV and online streaming services with its free-to-view Openview satellite service.

Openview currently broadcasts 21 TV channels and 29 radio stations. All of its broadcasts are delivered in a digital format, with video channels offered in HD resolution.

While its selection of channels isn’t vast as that of its pay-TV rivals, the fact that you only pay once and then have access to all these channels can be an attractive proposition for those who aren’t certain they would be able to afford a subscription fee every month.

To get access to these channels, you will require a satellite dish and Openview HD decoder.

The decoder on its own can be purchased for R499, while a combo package that adds the required satellite dish and installation will set you back R1,499.

You can also connect to an existing DStv satellite dish to receive the broadcasts without any professional installation required.

The tables below outline the channels and radio stations you can watch or listen to on Openview.

TV Channels

Channel number Station Type of content 101 SABC 1 HD quality broadcasting of the standard free-to-air channel. 102 SABC 2 HD quality broadcasting of the standard free-to-air channel. 103 S3 (SABC 3) HD quality broadcasting of the standard free-to-air channel. 104 e.TV A free-to-air selection of curated local and international content, ideal for everyday family fun and entertainment. 105 eExtra Variety of multilingual content fueled by passionate romance, intriguing drama, and suspense-filled action stories. 106 eMovies 24-hours of family movie entertainment, featuring world-famous stars from yesteryear and today. 107 eMovies Extra The thrill seeker’s ultimate movie channel. Bringing you all the greatest action, drama, Sci-Fi and horror blockbusters 108 eReality Entertainment and lifestyle channel that brings you a diverse offering of adventure, DIY and reality tv. 109 Rewind Classics and TV favourites from yesteryear. 110 Star Life Entertainment and Bollywood channel, with content dubbed in South African English. Star Life showcases a variety of dramas, reality shows, and popular movies from the biggest Bollywood superstars. 115 People’s Weather 24/7 weather, environmental news, and lifestyle channel. 120 eNews and Sport News & sports offers local and international news, as well as top sporting updates. 121 France 24 24/7 international news in English, with comprehensive news bulletins every half hour, in-depth reports, debates, features, interviews, and more. 122 DBETV Educational channel from the Department of Basic Education in Partnership with eMedia Investments to support learners, teachers and parents. Offers curriculum, non-curriculum, psychosocial support, and a bit informative edutainment daily. 124 SABC Sport 24/7 sports channel with coverage of live events, highlights, fixtures, and live crossings. 130 eToonz Dedicated kids channel with a focus on cartoons and animation. 134 Mindset An education channel focused on the South African curriculum. 140 Glow TV Eastern-inspired entertainment – including food, soapies, travel, variety shows and Bollywood movies. 135 SA Music The channel exclusively plays South African music to develop, preserve and grow our music industry, and improve the lives of all artists in our country; 136 Soul Music The Soul Music Channel delivers the ultimate mash-up of music and nostalgia for those who just really enjoy Soul, RnB and Jazz music. 150 SupaTV Catch live broadcasts of a selection of wildly popular games such as Spin&Win and Dog Racing.

Radio stations