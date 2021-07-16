MultiChoice content head dies from Covid-19

MultiChoice this week announced that its head of content and third-party channels, Aletta Alberts, passed away due to Covid-19.

Alberts was a prominent and respected figure in the South African TV industry, with more than 30 years of experience in TV production, TV branding and marketing, content management, and TV business management.

In her recent position at MultiChoice, Alberts was responsible for curating TV channels for DStv.

In a statement to Channel24, MultiChoice said Alberts played an important role in developing its content strategy and was an integral part of the company’s success and growth over the last 15 years.

“Aletta’s knowledge of the industry and her passion for content is widely known and respected in the local and international television community,” MultiChoice stated.

“Aletta was a prolific storyteller, and she knew how to command an audience with her great sense of humour and her love for TV, which she lived and breathed. She will be dearly missed.”

Alberts started her career in television as a production secretary in the late 1980s, after finishing her BA Drama degree at the North-West University.

She was later promoted to assistant producer and producer, and following a decade of working on major live products and acclaimed variety shows, she was appointed SABC 2 programme manager.

Two years later, she became SABC 2 channel head.

Following this tenure, she joined Vodacom, where she pioneered mobile TV with the launch of 16 TV channels streamed on the operator’s Vodafone Live network.

In 2006, she joined MultiChoice as general manager of content, where she aggregated and acquired content for DStv channels.

In this role, broadcasting journalist Thinus Ferreira said she led content and bouquet strategies, channel acquisitions, commissioning and negotiations, channel performance management, pay-TV bouquet management and DStv Catch Up propositions across all DStv services and devices.

Alberts leaves behind her mother, siblings, and nieces.

“MultiChoice extends its heartfelt condolences to Aletta’s family, friends and colleagues. May they find strength and peace during this difficult time.”