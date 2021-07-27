BritBox streaming service in South Africa — Price and launch date revealed

BBC Studios and iTV will launch the BritBox video streaming service in South Africa on Friday 6 August, offering a wide selection of British movies and TV shows for R99.99 per month.

Speaking during a virtual launch on Tuesday evening, BritBox International CEO Reemah Sakaan said South Africa was chosen as the next launch region because there was a massive following for British content in the country.

Sakaan said that BritBox would offer the largest selection of British boxsets of any video streaming platform. The South African library will boast a record number of titles because linear British TV in South Africa is limited.

TV shows included in the line-up are:

Absolutely Fabulous

Blackadder

Broadchurch

Fawlty Towers

Inspector Morse

Line of Duty

Luther

Manhunt

Mr Bean

Unforgotten

Professor T

The Midwife

The Office

Wedding of the Century

Vera

Young Victoria

The images below provide an overview of some of some of the other titles which will be on offer.

BritBox said it believes that it has a minimum addressable market “in the low millions” in South Africa, based on the historical viewership British channels have enjoyed in the country.

In addition to the monthly price plan, BritBox will also be available on a discounted annual plan for R999.90.

Those who want to try the service out before committing can sign up for a free 7-day trial.

The platform will be available on the BritBox website, mobile apps, and TV apps on Samsung and LG TVs.

BritBox competes with Netflix and Showmax in the South African streaming market and DStv’s standalone streaming service and Amazon Prime Video.