Ster-Kinekor cinemas reopen

Ster-Kinekor reopened cinemas on Tuesday with blockbuster movies, including Fast & Furious 9, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and The Suicide Squad.

Cinemas across South Africa were forced to close when President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to lockdown level 4 last month.

Following the move to lockdown level 3 on Sunday, cinemas were allowed to open again.

Ster-Kinekor responded by opening 19 cinemas on Tuesday, with the remaining 33 sites reopening on Friday 30 July.

All Ster-Kinekor cinemas will operate with all COVID-19 safety procedures that ensure compliance with directives set out by the government.

Each theatre will be permitted a maximum of 50 guests per auditorium.

Ster-Kinekor screens all staff before they open the cinemas each day and at each shift with regular sanitising breaks during their shift.

“We will wear face masks and gloves where required, and our staff have been trained on safe work practices to ensure safety for themselves and our guests,” Ster-Kinekor said.

“We will continue to sanitise the cinemas before and after each show and have increased our cleaning times between every show to make sure all our seats and surfaces are clean and safe.”

Ster-Kinekor’s announcement follows news from GoDriveIn Cape Town that they had reopened. GoDriveIn’s reopening was on Friday, 23 July — days before level 4 lockdown restrictions were lifted.