DStv outage in South Africa

Several DStv subscribers in South Africa have taken to social media to complain that they are unable to watch any channels.

When switching on their TVs, viewers are instead greeted with a screen showing the error code E32-4, with the following message:

Smartcard and subscription validation in progress. This may take a few minutes. Do not change channels or press any buttons on the remote. If the error continues after 5 minutes, clear this error using our Self Service channels.

DStv’s support account on Twitter has been communicating with impacted subscribers individually and privately.

However, MultiChoice’s Twitter account has since posted a noticed acknowledging the issue and assuring that it is working on fixing it.

“We are experiencing a system issue which has impacted some DStv customers attempting to view programming,” the pay-TV provide stated.

“We are working to resolve the problem. Due to the nature of the issue our service agents will not be able to assist with reconnections until it has been resolved.”