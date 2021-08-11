Showmax Pro live streaming all Premier League matches

Showmax Pro announced on Wednesday that it will once again live stream all the matches of the English Premier League. It will also offer live streaming of every La Liga and Serie A match.

Live streaming of these three football leagues will be available in more than 50 countries across Africa.

Showmax Pro subscribers in South Africa will also be able to stream the UEFA Champion’s League.

The new season of the Premier League, now in its 30th year, begins on 13 August with newly-promoted Brentford hosting Arsenal to kick things off.

The season will end on 22 May 2022 with all 20 teams playing on the same day, bringing down the curtain on a mammoth 380 fixtures.

La Liga will also begin on 13 August with an opener between Valencia and Getafe. Atlético Madrid are defending champions, having won their 11th title last season.

In Italy, the Serie A campaign opens on 21 August with four matches: Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo, Inter vs Genoa, Empoli vs Lazio and Torino vs Atalanta.

Closer to home, the MTN8 this weekend will herald the start of the South African football season with the DStv Premiership starting the following weekend.

The DStv Premiership will kick off with champions Mamelodi Sundowns against last season’s runners-up AmaZulu on Friday, 20 August.

Four-time champions Orlando Pirates will host Stellenbosch FC in their opening league match on 21 August. Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs are scheduled to play TS Galaxy on 22 August.