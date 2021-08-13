Disney+ launch date for South Africa revealed

Walt Disney’s popular Disney+ video streaming service will be launching in South Africa during the winter of 2022, between June and August.

This was revealed by Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek during the company’s Q3 earnings results call on Thursday.

Chapek said that the planned launch of Disney+ in Eastern Europe was moved from late 2021 to summer of 2022, primarily to allow for an expanded footprint that will include parts of the Middle East and South Africa.

Given that Chapek was referring to summer in the northern hemisphere, Disney+ will be launching during South Africa’s winter. The US summer season runs from the end of May to the beginning of September.

Following the call, a Walt Disney Africa spokesperson confirmed that the service will be launching locally.

“As confirmed in The Walt Disney Company’s Q3 Earnings Call, Disney+ will launch in South Africa in winter 2022,” the spokesperson said.

No details on a specific date or pricing were revealed, but the spokesperson added that more information will be shared as the launch approached.

Disney+ first rolled out in November 2019, and has gradually expanded to 36 countries around the world.

In less than two years, the service has grown its subscribers to 116 million, more than half that of the world’s biggest service — Netflix — which has offered streaming since 2007.

It owes its popularity to the vast range of Disney movies and shows in its library.

It has also become a must-have for Marvel and Star Wars fans, with hit shows like The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, Wandavision, Falcon & The Winter Soldier, and Loki being exclusive to the platform.