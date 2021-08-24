Movie ticket prices in South Africa — 2014 vs 2021

South Africans now have to pay almost twice as much for movie tickets than they did 7 years ago.

Cinemas are among the businesses hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They lost large amounts of revenue after being forced to close their doors over many months due to strict lockdown measures.

Then, when they were allowed to re-open, they had to abide by strict social distancing measures, which meant they were not allowed to fill up theatres to capacity.

South Africa’s biggest cinema chain, Ster-Kinekor, was forced into business rescue five months after re-opening with strict Covid-19 regulations.

It blamed its financial misfortune on the pandemic and the government’s strict lockdown measures.

Cinema groups like Ster-Kinekor are also facing a direct threat from video streaming services.

A shift in consumer behaviour has resulted in many major film companies opting to release high-profile blockbusters on streaming services, either simultaneously or shortly after opening at the cinema.

This move seems to be paying dividends, with Disney’s release of Black Widow on its Disney+ streaming service being one example of this.

The company charged subscribers $29.99 for access to Disney+ Premier, which allowed them to watch the title at their homes at the same time as it was available in cinemas.

As a result, it managed to rake in $125 million (R1.9 billion) in online revenue.

The dropping popularity of cinemas is not only due to easier access from the couch, however.

Many South Africans simply cannot afford to spend hundreds of rands on a night at the movies.

We compared the latest movie ticket prices with some of the earliest comparable data on prices from 2014 and found that movie ticket prices from South Africa’s two biggest movie theatre companies had surged over the last seven years.

Ster-Kinekor

A ticket for a 2D show at Ster-Kinekor’s more affordable “Junction” theatres would have cost you R50 in 2014, compared to R88 at those same theatres in 2021, an increase of about 76%.

An Imax 3D movie ticket now costs R168, about 70% more than the R99 it cost in 2014.

Even prices of tickets at Ster-Kinekor’s cheapest movie theatre — Sterland, in the Pretoria CBD — are much higher than they were before.

While R21 could secure you a ticket for a standard 2D show in 2014, you will now have to cough up R40 — almost double.

The table below shows movie ticket prices for various Ster-Kinekor cinema types. It only includes prices for cinema and screening types available in both 2014 and 2021.

Ster-Kinekor movie ticket prices Cinema name/type Screening type 2014 2021 “Junction” 2D R50 R88 3D R66 R102 “Classic” 2D R62 R98 3D R79 R124 N1 City 2D R42 R64 3D R66 R92 Centurion, Musgrave, Northgate, Northmead 2D R56 R88 3D R69 R108 CapeGate, Blue Route, Bayside 2D R59 R98 3D R69 R124 Maponya 2D R35 R64 3D R63 R92 Sterland 2D R21 R40 3D R32 R60 IMAX 3D R99 R168 Cinema Prestige 2D R110 R184 3D R110 R184

Nu Metro