Netflix dominates in South Africa — but two streaming services will give it stiff competition

Netflix, Disney+, and, Showmax will top the list of streaming services on the African continent in the next five years — led by the South African and Nigerian markets.

This is according to Digital TV Research, which projects that by 2026 there will be 15.06 million video-streaming subscribers in Africa.

There are currently 5.11 million users using subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services across Africa.

Digital TV Research, therefore, believes that the streaming video market on the continent will triple in the next five years

New research from the business intelligence company projects this surge in video streaming subscribers as more consumers adopt streaming services. These services are used in conjunction with, and often in place of, satellite TV services.

Viewers in South Africa currently have access to a growing range of SVOD services, including:

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Showmax

VIU

Vodacom Video Play

eVOD

AcornTV

Britbox SA

Disney+ is set to launch in South Africa in mid-2022 and will include the Star content hub when it launches.

Walt Disney’s streaming service includes popular titles such as The Mandalorian and Loki, while the Star content hub features titles aimed at adult audiences.

Projections indicate that Netflix will continue to dominate in terms of subscribers, followed by Disney+ and Showmax.

Yet, while Netflix will remain the biggest streaming service in Africa, the research also shows that it will lose market share as more competitors enter the space.

“Netflix will account for 51% of the region’s SVOD subscribers by end-2021. Its share will fall to 39% by 2026,” Digital TV Research said.

“The selective launch plans from some global platforms works in favour of regional players such as Showmax and MyCanal,” Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, said.