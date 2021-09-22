DStv Open Weekend — 18 sports channels unlocked for all subscribers

DStv has announced it will open up 18 of its sports channels for streaming over the Heritage Day long weekend.

The broadcaster said its Open Window period will run from Friday until Sunday — 24 September to 27 September 2021.

During this time, DStv subscribers across all packages, from Access to Premium, will be able to stream the following channels on the DStv app and website:

SuperSport Blitz (Channel 200)

SuperSport PSL (Channel 202)

SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203)

SuperSport (DStv channel 204)

SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205)

SuperSport Variety 1 (DStv channel 206)

SuperSport Variety 2 (DStv channel 207)

SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv channel 208)

SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv channel 209)

SuperSport Action (DStv channel 210)

SuperSport Cricket (DStv channel 212)

SuperSport Golf (DStv channel 213)

SuperSport Tennis (DStv channel 214)

SuperSport Motorsport (DStv channel 215)

WWE (DStv channel 128)

GINX (DStv channel 127)

ESPN 1 (DStv channel 218)

ESPN 2 (DStv channel 219)

A few notable sporting events and matches are being broadcast on these channels this weekend.

For golf fans, teams from Europe and the US will be battling it out for the Ryder Cup.

A similar tournament will be on offer in the world of tennis, with the Laver Cup in which Europe takes on the Rest of the World.

Motorsport enthusiasts can watch the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix, including the practice and qualifying sessions and the race.

There is also plenty of football to watch, including three EPL matches featuring Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Locally, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will clash on Saturday at 14:55.

The 47th Berlin Marathon is also set to take place on Sunday from 09:00.

Notably, the list does not include DStv’s Grandstand or Rugby channels.

DStv subscribers will, therefore, still require a Premium subscription to watch the Springboks and All Blacks clash for the first time in this year’s Rugby Championship.

Additionally, non-Premium subscribers will not have access to the live Edmonton Sevens tournament, where the Blitzboks will hope to replicate last week’s win in Vancouver.

