MultiChoice has published pricing for its newly launched DStv Internet packages, starting at R199 per month.

The fixed wireless access service uses a SIM card and Wi-Fi router to connect to MTN’s network.

Customers can choose from three data packages, each offering a set amount of mobile data for anytime and night-time use.

The packages available are 25GB+25GB, 110GB+110GB, and 220GB+220GB.

Pricing on the official DStv Internet website shows the offers can be taken on a 24-month contract that includes a ZTE router or month-to-month on SIM-only packages.

The table and images below show the prices for each package.

DStv Internet packages Packages 24-month contract with a router SIM-only 25GB anytime data + 25GB night-time data R229 (with ZTE MF286R router) R199 110GB anytime data + 110GB night-time data R499 (with ZTE MF286C router) R479 220GB anytime data + 220GB night-time data R799 (with ZTE MF286C router) R779

The two routers available on contract can also be purchased once-off from DStv:

ZTE MF286R – R1,300

ZTE MF286C – R1,800

DStv claimed the ZTE MF286C was up to 38% faster than the R model.

The first 20,000 customers who sign up for DStv Internet will get a free DStv Trusted Home subscription for the first 12 months of the contract, after which it will cost R30 per month.

MultiChoice said service offers AI-driven network security and Wi-Fi management developed jointly by MultiChoice’s digital platform security subsidiary, Irdeto, together with Minim.

The DStv Internet offers can be taken up via the DStv online store or at a DStv walk-in centre.

