The countries with the best Netflix libraries — and where South Africa ranks

South African Netflix subscribers have access to a better library of movies and TV shows in the streaming service’s catalogue than those in the US.

Price comparison company Uswitch combined the IMDb scores, award wins, and awards nominations of the TV shows and movies in each country’s library to see which offered the best content based on quality.

Japan came out on top, with a total score of 86,961, earning it a Netflix catalogue score of 100.

The countries that followed it were then given a catalogue score relative to Japan’s.

The Czech Republic was in second place with a total of 84,885 and a score of 97.61, while South Korea placed third with 81,761 total and 94.02 score.

South Africa ranked 28th out of the analysed countries, just edging out the United States.

The country’s library had a total of 69,633 from IMDb scores, award wins, and nominations, equating to an 80.07% catalogue score.

The fact that Netflix is available in more than 190 countries illustrates that South Africa has among the world’s best libraries when it comes to quality.

The majority of the remaining countries were European, while other noteworthy countries included India, Canada, Brazil, and Argentina.

Netflix’s available content differs from country to country due to different content licencing rights in various locations.

The table below shows the top 30 countries with the best Netflix libraries.