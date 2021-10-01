The countries with the best Netflix libraries — and where South Africa ranks

South African Netflix subscribers have access to a better library of movies and TV shows in the streaming service’s catalogue than those in the US.
Price comparison company Uswitch combined the IMDb scores, award wins, and awards nominations of the TV shows and movies in each country’s library to see which offered the best content based on quality.
Japan came out on top, with a total score of 86,961, earning it a Netflix catalogue score of 100.
The countries that followed it were then given a catalogue score relative to Japan’s.
The Czech Republic was in second place with a total of 84,885 and a score of 97.61, while South Korea placed third with 81,761 total and 94.02 score.
South Africa ranked 28th out of the analysed countries, just edging out the United States.
The country’s library had a total of 69,633 from IMDb scores, award wins, and nominations, equating to an 80.07% catalogue score.
The fact that Netflix is available in more than 190 countries illustrates that South Africa has among the world’s best libraries when it comes to quality.
The majority of the remaining countries were European, while other noteworthy countries included India, Canada, Brazil, and Argentina.
Netflix’s available content differs from country to country due to different content licencing rights in various locations.
The table below shows the top 30 countries with the best Netflix libraries.
|Top 30 countries with the best Netflix libraries
|Rank
|Country
|Sum of total IMDb score, award wins, and nominations
|Netflix catalogue score (out of 100)
|1
|Japan
|86,961
|100.00
|2
|Czech Republic
|84,885
|97.61
|3
|South Korea
|81,761
|94.02
|4
|United Kingdom
|81,553
|93.78
|5
|Switzerland
|81,513
|93.74
|6
|Hungary
|81,346
|93.54
|7
|Germany
|81,123
|93.29
|8
|Belgium
|81,031
|93.18
|9
|India
|79,987
|91.98
|10
|Canada
|78,342
|90.09
|11
|Slovakia
|77,776
|89.44
|12
|Romania
|77,254
|88.84
|13
|Hong Kong
|76,167
|87.59
|14
|Australia
|75,767
|87.13
|15
|Singapore
|75,735
|87.09
|16
|France
|74,765
|85.98
|17
|Thailand
|74,705
|85.91
|18
|Lithuania
|74,343
|85.49
|19
|Mexico
|72,218
|83.05
|20
|Argentina
|72,218
|83.05
|21
|Poland
|72,005
|82.80
|22
|Italy
|71,018
|81.67
|23
|Greece
|70,366
|80.92
|24
|Spain
|70,215
|80.74
|25
|Russia
|70,214
|80.74
|26
|Netherlands
|70,109
|80.62
|27
|Brazil
|69,862
|80.34
|28
|South Africa
|69,633
|80.07
|29
|United States
|69,462
|79.88
|30
|Malaysia
|66,925
|76.96
Uswitch also looked at the quality of movies and TV shows in each country’s library separately.
The United Kingdom (UK) led the way among the top 15 countries with the best Netflix TV shows, with a total of 30,267.
It was followed by Belgium and Thailand in second and third place, respectively.
The best-rated TV shows in the UK’s Netflix catalogue were Breaking Bad and Our Planet.
In terms of quantity, the country also had the highest number of TV shows and movies to offer — 3,992.
South Africa ranked 10th with a total of 27,189 and a catalogue score of 89.82 for TV shows.
The country did not feature in the movies category, however.
Here, the Czech Republic, Japan, and South Korea dominated again, albeit in a different order than the overall rankings.
The tables below show the top 15 countries for Netflix TV shows and movies.
|Top 15 countries with the best Netflix TV shows
|Rank
|Country
|Sum of total IMDb score, award wins, and nominations
|Netflix catalogue score (out of 100)
|1
|United Kingdom
|30,267
|100.00
|2
|Belgium
|28,649
|94.65
|3
|Thailand
|28,600
|94.49
|4
|Singapore
|28,495
|94.14
|5
|Switzerland
|28,487
|94.12
|6
|Japan
|28,325
|93.58
|7
|Lithuania
|28,233
|93.28
|8
|United States
|27,971
|92.41
|9
|Malaysia
|27,428
|90.62
|10
|South Africa
|27,186
|89.82
|11
|Germany
|26,811
|88.58
|12
|India
|26,745
|88.36
|13
|Canada
|26,635
|88.00
|14
|France
|26,589
|87.85
|15
|Hong Kong
|26,384
|87.17
|Top 15 countries with the best Netflix movies
|Rank
|Country
|Sum of total IMDb score, award wins, and nominations
|Netflix catalogue score (out of 100)
|1
|Czech Republic
|59,837
|100.00
|2
|Japan
|58,636
|97.99
|3
|South Korea
|56,443
|94.33
|4
|Hungary
|56,287
|94.07
|5
|Germany
|54,313
|90.77
|6
|India
|53,242
|88.98
|7
|Switzerland
|53,026
|88.62
|8
|Romania
|52,644
|87.98
|9
|Belgium
|52,382
|87.54
|10
|Slovakia
|52,334
|87.46
|11
|Canada
|51,708
|86.41
|12
|United Kingdom
|51,286
|85.71
|13
|Italy
|50,223
|83.93
|14
|Hong Kong
|49,783
|83.20
|15
|Australia
|49,755
|83.15
