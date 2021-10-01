The countries with the best Netflix libraries — and where South Africa ranks

1 October 2021

South African Netflix subscribers have access to a better library of movies and TV shows in the streaming service’s catalogue than those in the US.

Price comparison company Uswitch combined the IMDb scores, award wins, and awards nominations of the TV shows and movies in each country’s library to see which offered the best content based on quality.

Japan came out on top, with a total score of 86,961, earning it a Netflix catalogue score of 100.

The countries that followed it were then given a catalogue score relative to Japan’s.

The Czech Republic was in second place with a total of 84,885 and a score of 97.61, while South Korea placed third with 81,761 total and 94.02 score.

South Africa ranked 28th out of the analysed countries, just edging out the United States.

The country’s library had a total of 69,633 from IMDb scores, award wins, and nominations, equating to an 80.07% catalogue score.

The fact that Netflix is available in more than 190 countries illustrates that South Africa has among the world’s best libraries when it comes to quality.

The majority of the remaining countries were European, while other noteworthy countries included India, Canada, Brazil, and Argentina.

Netflix’s available content differs from country to country due to different content licencing rights in various locations.

The table below shows the top 30 countries with the best Netflix libraries.

Top 30 countries with the best Netflix libraries
Rank Country Sum of total IMDb score, award wins, and nominations Netflix catalogue score (out of 100)
1 Japan 86,961 100.00
2 Czech Republic 84,885 97.61
3 South Korea 81,761 94.02
4 United Kingdom 81,553 93.78
5 Switzerland 81,513 93.74
6 Hungary 81,346 93.54
7 Germany 81,123 93.29
8 Belgium 81,031 93.18
9 India 79,987 91.98
10 Canada 78,342 90.09
11 Slovakia 77,776 89.44
12 Romania 77,254 88.84
13 Hong Kong 76,167 87.59
14 Australia 75,767 87.13
15 Singapore 75,735 87.09
16 France 74,765 85.98
17 Thailand 74,705 85.91
18 Lithuania 74,343 85.49
19 Mexico 72,218 83.05
20 Argentina 72,218 83.05
21 Poland 72,005 82.80
22 Italy 71,018 81.67
23 Greece 70,366 80.92
24 Spain 70,215 80.74
25 Russia 70,214 80.74
26 Netherlands 70,109 80.62
27 Brazil 69,862 80.34
28 South Africa 69,633 80.07
29 United States 69,462 79.88
30 Malaysia 66,925 76.96

Uswitch also looked at the quality of movies and TV shows in each country’s library separately.

The United Kingdom (UK) led the way among the top 15 countries with the best Netflix TV shows, with a total of 30,267.

It was followed by Belgium and Thailand in second and third place, respectively.

The best-rated TV shows in the UK’s Netflix catalogue were Breaking Bad and Our Planet.

In terms of quantity, the country also had the highest number of TV shows and movies to offer — 3,992.

South Africa ranked 10th with a total of 27,189 and a catalogue score of 89.82 for TV shows.

The country did not feature in the movies category, however.

Here, the Czech Republic, Japan, and South Korea dominated again, albeit in a different order than the overall rankings.

The tables below show the top 15 countries for Netflix TV shows and movies.

Top 15 countries with the best Netflix TV shows
Rank Country Sum of total IMDb score, award wins, and nominations Netflix catalogue score (out of 100)
1 United Kingdom 30,267 100.00
2 Belgium 28,649 94.65
3 Thailand 28,600 94.49
4 Singapore 28,495 94.14
5 Switzerland 28,487 94.12
6 Japan 28,325 93.58
7 Lithuania 28,233 93.28
8 United States 27,971 92.41
9 Malaysia 27,428 90.62
10 South Africa 27,186 89.82
11 Germany 26,811 88.58
12 India 26,745 88.36
13 Canada 26,635 88.00
14 France 26,589 87.85
15 Hong Kong 26,384 87.17
Top 15 countries with the best Netflix movies
Rank Country Sum of total IMDb score, award wins, and nominations Netflix catalogue score (out of 100)
1 Czech Republic 59,837 100.00
2 Japan 58,636 97.99
3 South Korea 56,443 94.33
4 Hungary 56,287 94.07
5 Germany 54,313 90.77
6 India 53,242 88.98
7 Switzerland 53,026 88.62
8 Romania 52,644 87.98
9 Belgium 52,382 87.54
10 Slovakia 52,334 87.46
11 Canada 51,708 86.41
12 United Kingdom 51,286 85.71
13 Italy 50,223 83.93
14 Hong Kong 49,783 83.20
15 Australia 49,755 83.15

