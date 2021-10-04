Telkom’s LIT streaming box has lost support for Netflix, leaving numerous owners unable to stream the app’s movies and TV shows and scrambling for alternatives.

Several readers contacted MyBroadband over the weekend after they learnt that the box would no longer support Netflix.

Attempting to open the Netflix app presents an error with code NW-6-403.

Netflix South Africa’s help page includes a section on the Telkom set-top box and describes what this error means:

“If you get this error on your Telkom set-top box, it’s because the Netflix app is no longer available through Telkom,” it stated.

Several forum members also received an email from Telkom confirming that Netflix would no longer be available on the Telkom Lit box from 30 September 2021.

Telkom said this was due to the ending of its partnership with Netflix, for which it provided no further reasons.

The image below shows the email sent by Telkom to LIT owners.

Twitter was also flooded with complaints from unhappy customers, many of whom demanded refunds.

“Is this really the end of our Netflix viewing on our Telkom LIT box? Do we just throw it away, after spending money buying it? I don’t want to have to go buy another box and then Telkom LIT starts working again,” one user asked.

“I bought these Telkom LIT devices with certain capability of which now they can no longer deliver. Worse, it was not even communicated to me, neither by Telkom nor Netflix, and my debit order went through. I feel robbed,” another said.

“Typical Telkom. I bought the LIT box for Netflix, now it’s useless. If I knew it was associated with a deal between Netflix and Telkom, I would have given the box a skip. Where do we apply for a refund?”

Telkom responded to one tweet by stating that the LIT box would still connect with all other apps.

“For Netflix, you can either connect via a smart TV, laptop or other device,” Telkom said.

Another user fumed at this feedback.

“What a stupid answer. Most got the device for Netflix, as we cancelled DStv. How about a refund Telkom?” they asked.

Telkom’s support on Facebook also informed one customer that certain impacted owners would receive a Takealot coupon as compensation, with further details provided through an SMS.

No further details on this were available at the time of publication.

Telkom’s history of Netflix support on the LIT streaming box has been anything but smooth sailing.

The box launched in 2017 alongside the mobile network operator’s LIT streaming platform.

Initially, it required side-loading Netflix, but Telkom got official Netflix certification for the box by the end of 2018, allowing users to install the app without complex workarounds.

Shortly thereafter, Telkom removed Netflix from its LIT Video streaming bundles.

The box’s distributor, Nology, told MyBroadband more about why Telkom lost its Netflix certification.

“The Telkom LIT box is an operator Android offering and, as such, an agreement was signed directly between Telkom and Netflix,” the company stated.

“The reason for an operator offering could be for billing, specific operator services, and possible promotional activities.”

“Unfortunately, the Telkom LIT operator offering agreement was not renewed, and their Netflix service was cancelled as of 30 September 2021,” Nology said.

MyBroadband forum members suggested side-loaded mobile APKs (Android packages) of the app would work.

However, this takes a fair bit of technical expertise and offers limited features.

Side-loaded Netflix versions often don’t offer high definition or ultra-high definition resolutions, and are limited by older interfaces optimised for touch navigation.

Telkom comment

Telkom provided MyBroadband with feedback later on Monday afternoon.

“As you may be aware, the Netflix App is not available in the Google Play Store, as Netflix has made the availability of their app on Android set-top boxes (STBs) dependent on a partnership agreement with the STB owner,” Telkom said.

“With our fixed-term agreement with Netflix having come to an end, they will no longer be supporting the app on the Telkom STB.”

“We are in the process of removing the Netflix app in its entirety from the LIT box.”

Telkom said all other preloaded applications as well as Google Play Store applications will continue to work.

The operator added it had “exciting new and refreshed content partnerships” which will be announced in due course.