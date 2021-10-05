MultiChoice has announced that a new channel offering a selection of international programming will be launched on 1 November 2021.

The channel, called “Me”, is targeted at DStv Family and DStv Compact viewers and will also launch on DStv Premium and DStv Compact Plus.

The new channel will see the M-Net City (channel 115) and Vuzu (channel 116) merged into one.

“We’re changing the way we package content and creating a single, extensive, well-curated destination,” said Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice.

“Me will give our viewers and subscribers a multifaceted, competitive channel offering, and we’re pleased to offer the best international entertainment in one place.”

M-Net City was launched for viewers to catch up on the latest international series, while Vuzu caters to South African youth.

Me is aimed primarily at the 18 to 34-year-old market and will feature lifestyle shows and content previously shown on M-Net and 1Magic — in addition to international programming.

The new channel will launch with episodes of The Rookie, NCIS: New Orleans, Survivor Australia, and Young Sheldon from 17:00 to 20:00 daily.

From 20:30, Me will broadcast local and international series like Lioness, Prodigal Son, All American and 911.

The Real Housewives will be shown every weekday at 21:30, and after that, viewers will be able to watch dramas and thrillers such as Godfather of Harlem and Flight Attendant.

M-Net City and Vuzu will officially close on 29 October 2021.

Me will launch as the new channel 115 at 16:00 on Monday 1 November 2021.