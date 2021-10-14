Best deals on TV streaming boxes for Netflix and DStv

If you want to avoid needing a TV licence to buy a new smart TV in South Africa, but still want access to streaming video services such as Netflix, Prime Video, DStv, and Showmax, you will need a good media box connected to a monitor.

You could use a computer to stream video to a non-TV screen in your living room, but an Android-based media box or TV stick would be a much cheaper option.

Streaming devices such as Google’s Chromecast, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, and Xiaomi’s Mi TV range enable users to turn any screen with an HDMI port into a Smart TV.

MyBroadband compared the prices on streaming devices from online retailers Takealot, Everyshop, Incredible Connection, and Geewiz.

Some stand-out deals were the Google Chromecast 3.0 going for R685, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick for R745, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation) for R968.

All the streaming devices listed here offer resolutions of at least 1080p (full HD), with some of the higher-end options able to stream in 4K.

The devices included in the list also feature dual-band Wi-Fi 5, meaning they can connect to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks.

It is important to note that Amazon’s Fire OS does not officially offer DStv’s streaming app. Users would have to side-load the application, which the company does not recommend or support.

All Android devices listed below are Google-certified, meaning they offer support for all official apps and official versions of the Android TV OS.

The best TV deals on media streaming devices — as well as their specifications — are listed below.

Google Chromecast 3.0 — R685 at Takealot

Google Chromecast 3rd Generation Output Resolution Up to 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate OS Android or iOS with Google Home app Processor Marvell Armada 1500 Mini Plus RAM 512MB DDR3 Storage 2GB Ports 1 x HDMI (CEC compatible), 1 x Micro USB Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi Dimensions 51.9 x 51.9 x 13.8 mm

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick — R745 at Geewiz

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Output Resolution Up to 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate OS Android TV 9 Processor Quad-core Cortex-A53 with Mali-450 750MHz GPU RAM 1GB DDR4 Storage 8GB Ports 1 x HDMI, 1 x Micro USB Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions 92.4 x 30.2 x 15.2 mm

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (2020 Edition) — R799 at Takealot

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Output Resolution Up to 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate OS Fire OS 7 Processor Mediatek MT8695D with PowerVR IMG GE8300 GPU RAM 1GB DDR4 Storage 8GB Ports 1 x HDMI, 1 x Micro USB Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 86 x 30 x 13 mm

Amazon Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation) — R968 at Takealot

Amazon Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation) Output Resolution Up to 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate OS Fire OS 5.2.8.0 Processor Mediatek MT8695D with PowerVR IMG GE8300 GPU RAM 1GB DDR4 Storage 8GB Ports 1 x HDMI (CEC compatible), 1 x Micro USB Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 108 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm

Mediabox Ranger — R999 at Takealot

Mediabox Ranger Output Resolution Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate OS Android TV 9.0 Processor Amlogic S905X with ARM Mali 450 RAM 2GB DDR3 Storage 8GB Ports 1x HDMI, 2x USB 2.0, SD Card, 3.5mm audio Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, Ethernet Dimensions 196 x 158 x 50 mm

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (3rd Generation) — R1,123 at Takealot

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Output Resolution Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate OS Fire OS 6.2.8.0 Processor MediaTek MT8695 with PowerVR IMG GE8300 GPU RAM 1.5GB DDR4 Storage 8GB Ports 1 x HDMI (CEC compatible), 1 x Micro USB Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 108 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S — R1,199 at Takealot, Incredible Connection, and Everyshop

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S Output Resolution Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate OS Android TV 8.1 Processor Cortex-A53 Quad-core 64bit with Mali-450 GPU RAM 2GB DDR3 Storage 8GB Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0a, 1 x USB 2.0 Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions 95.25 x 95.25 x 16.7 mm

Ematic AGT419 4K — R1,299 at Takealot and Everyshop

Ematic AGT419 4K Output Resolution Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate OS Android TV 9.0 (or newer) Processor Amlogic S905X with ARM Mali 450 RAM 2GB DDR3 Storage 8GB Ports 1x HDMI, 2x USB 2.0, SD Card, 3.5mm audio Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, Ethernet Dimensions 77 x 53 x 16 mm

Eko Android TV Box 4K — R1,399 at Takealot

Eko Android TV Box 4K Output Resolution Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate OS Android TV 10 Processor Amlogic S905Y2 with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU RAM 2GB DDR3 Storage 8GB Ports 1 x HDMI, Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 Dimensions 77 x 53 x 16 mm

Google Chromecast Ultra — R1,499 at Incredible Connection

Google Chromecast Ultra Output Resolution Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate OS Android or iOS with Google Home app Processor Marvell Armada 1500 Mini Plus RAM 1GB DDR3 Storage — Ports 1 x HDMI (CEC compatible), 1 x Micro USB, 1 x Ethernet Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi Dimensions 58.2 x 58.2 x 13.7 mm

Apple TV HD 32GB — R2,699 at Takealot and Everyshop

Apple TV HD 32GB Output Resolution Up to 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate OS tvOS Processor Apple A8 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Ports 1 x HDMI Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, Ethernet Dimensions 98 mm x 98 mm x 35 mm

Apple TV 4K 32GB — R3,299 at Everyshop

Apple TV 4K Output Resolution Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate OS tvOS Processor A12 Bionic RAM 3GB DDR4 Storage 32GB / 64GB Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1 Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet Dimensions 98 mm x 98 mm x 35 mm

