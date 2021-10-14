Best deals on TV streaming boxes for Netflix and DStv

14 October 2021

If you want to avoid needing a TV licence to buy a new smart TV in South Africa, but still want access to streaming video services such as Netflix, Prime Video, DStv, and Showmax, you will need a good media box connected to a monitor.

You could use a computer to stream video to a non-TV screen in your living room, but an Android-based media box or TV stick would be a much cheaper option.

Streaming devices such as Google’s Chromecast, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, and Xiaomi’s Mi TV range enable users to turn any screen with an HDMI port into a Smart TV.

MyBroadband compared the prices on streaming devices from online retailers Takealot, Everyshop, Incredible Connection, and Geewiz.

Some stand-out deals were the Google Chromecast 3.0 going for R685, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick for R745, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation) for R968.

All the streaming devices listed here offer resolutions of at least 1080p (full HD), with some of the higher-end options able to stream in 4K.

The devices included in the list also feature dual-band Wi-Fi 5, meaning they can connect to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks.

It is important to note that Amazon’s Fire OS does not officially offer DStv’s streaming app. Users would have to side-load the application, which the company does not recommend or support.

All Android devices listed below are Google-certified, meaning they offer support for all official apps and official versions of the Android TV OS.

The best TV deals on media streaming devices — as well as their specifications — are listed below.

Google Chromecast 3.0 — R685 at Takealot

Google Chromecast 3rd Generation
Output Resolution Up to 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate
OS Android or iOS with Google Home app
Processor Marvell Armada 1500 Mini Plus
RAM 512MB DDR3
Storage 2GB
Ports 1 x HDMI (CEC compatible), 1 x Micro USB
Connectivity  802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi
Dimensions 51.9 x 51.9 x 13.8 mm

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick — R745 at Geewiz

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick
Output Resolution Up to 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate
OS Android TV 9
Processor Quad-core Cortex-A53 with Mali-450 750MHz GPU
RAM 1GB DDR4
Storage 8GB
Ports 1 x HDMI, 1 x Micro USB
Connectivity  802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
Dimensions 92.4 x 30.2 x 15.2 mm

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (2020 Edition) — R799 at Takealot

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
Output Resolution Up to 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate
OS Fire OS 7
Processor Mediatek MT8695D with PowerVR IMG GE8300 GPU
RAM 1GB DDR4
Storage 8GB
Ports 1 x HDMI, 1 x Micro USB
Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
Dimensions 86 x 30 x 13 mm

Amazon Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation) — R968 at Takealot

Amazon Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation)
Output Resolution Up to 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate
OS Fire OS 5.2.8.0
Processor Mediatek MT8695D with PowerVR IMG GE8300 GPU
RAM 1GB DDR4
Storage 8GB
Ports 1 x HDMI (CEC compatible), 1 x Micro USB
Connectivity  802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Dimensions 108 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm

Mediabox Ranger — R999 at Takealot

Mediabox Ranger
Output Resolution Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate
OS Android TV 9.0
Processor Amlogic S905X with ARM Mali 450
RAM 2GB DDR3
Storage 8GB
Ports 1x HDMI, 2x USB 2.0, SD Card, 3.5mm audio
Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, Ethernet
Dimensions 196 x 158 x 50 mm

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (3rd Generation) — R1,123 at Takealot

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Output Resolution Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate
OS Fire OS 6.2.8.0
Processor MediaTek MT8695 with PowerVR IMG GE8300 GPU
RAM 1.5GB DDR4
Storage 8GB
Ports 1 x HDMI (CEC compatible), 1 x Micro USB
Connectivity  802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Dimensions 108 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S — R1,199 at Takealot, Incredible Connection, and Everyshop

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S
Output Resolution Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate
OS Android TV 8.1
Processor Cortex-A53 Quad-core 64bit with Mali-450 GPU
RAM 2GB DDR3
Storage 8GB
Ports 1 x HDMI 2.0a, 1 x USB 2.0
Connectivity  802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
Dimensions 95.25 x 95.25 x 16.7 mm

Ematic AGT419 4K — R1,299 at Takealot and Everyshop

Ematic AGT419 4K
Output Resolution Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate
OS Android TV 9.0 (or newer)
Processor Amlogic S905X with ARM Mali 450
RAM 2GB DDR3
Storage 8GB
Ports 1x HDMI, 2x USB 2.0, SD Card, 3.5mm audio
Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, Ethernet
Dimensions 77 x 53 x 16 mm

Eko Android TV Box 4K — R1,399 at Takealot

Eko Android TV Box 4K
Output Resolution Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate
OS Android TV 10
Processor Amlogic S905Y2 with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU
RAM 2GB DDR3
Storage 8GB
Ports 1 x HDMI,
Connectivity  802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1
Dimensions 77 x 53 x 16 mm

Google Chromecast Ultra — R1,499 at Incredible Connection

Google Chromecast Ultra
Output Resolution Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate
OS Android or iOS with Google Home app
Processor Marvell Armada 1500 Mini Plus
RAM 1GB DDR3
Storage
Ports 1 x HDMI (CEC compatible), 1 x Micro USB, 1 x Ethernet
Connectivity  802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi
Dimensions 58.2 x 58.2 x 13.7 mm

Apple TV HD 32GB — R2,699 at Takealot and Everyshop

Apple TV HD 32GB
Output Resolution Up to 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate
OS tvOS
Processor Apple A8
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Ports 1 x HDMI
Connectivity  802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, Ethernet
Dimensions 98 mm x 98 mm x 35 mm

Apple TV 4K 32GB — R3,299 at Everyshop

Apple TV 4K
Output Resolution Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate
OS tvOS
Processor A12 Bionic
RAM 3GB DDR4
Storage 32GB / 64GB
Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1
Connectivity  802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet
Dimensions 98 mm x 98 mm x 35 mm

