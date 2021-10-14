Best deals on TV streaming boxes for Netflix and DStv

If you want to avoid needing a TV licence to buy a new smart TV in South Africa, but still want access to streaming video services such as Netflix, Prime Video, DStv, and Showmax, you will need a good media box connected to a monitor.
You could use a computer to stream video to a non-TV screen in your living room, but an Android-based media box or TV stick would be a much cheaper option.
Streaming devices such as Google’s Chromecast, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, and Xiaomi’s Mi TV range enable users to turn any screen with an HDMI port into a Smart TV.
MyBroadband compared the prices on streaming devices from online retailers Takealot, Everyshop, Incredible Connection, and Geewiz.
Some stand-out deals were the Google Chromecast 3.0 going for R685, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick for R745, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation) for R968.
All the streaming devices listed here offer resolutions of at least 1080p (full HD), with some of the higher-end options able to stream in 4K.
The devices included in the list also feature dual-band Wi-Fi 5, meaning they can connect to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks.
It is important to note that Amazon’s Fire OS does not officially offer DStv’s streaming app. Users would have to side-load the application, which the company does not recommend or support.
All Android devices listed below are Google-certified, meaning they offer support for all official apps and official versions of the Android TV OS.
The best TV deals on media streaming devices — as well as their specifications — are listed below.
Google Chromecast 3.0 — R685 at Takealot
|Google Chromecast 3rd Generation
|Output Resolution
|Up to 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Android or iOS with Google Home app
|Processor
|Marvell Armada 1500 Mini Plus
|RAM
|512MB DDR3
|Storage
|2GB
|Ports
|1 x HDMI (CEC compatible), 1 x Micro USB
|Connectivity
|802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi
|Dimensions
|51.9 x 51.9 x 13.8 mm
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick — R745 at Geewiz
|Xiaomi Mi TV Stick
|Output Resolution
|Up to 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Android TV 9
|Processor
|Quad-core Cortex-A53 with Mali-450 750MHz GPU
|RAM
|1GB DDR4
|Storage
|8GB
|Ports
|1 x HDMI, 1 x Micro USB
|Connectivity
|802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Dimensions
|92.4 x 30.2 x 15.2 mm
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (2020 Edition) — R799 at Takealot
|Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
|Output Resolution
|Up to 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Fire OS 7
|Processor
|Mediatek MT8695D with PowerVR IMG GE8300 GPU
|RAM
|1GB DDR4
|Storage
|8GB
|Ports
|1 x HDMI, 1 x Micro USB
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
|Dimensions
|86 x 30 x 13 mm
Amazon Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation) — R968 at Takealot
|Amazon Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation)
|Output Resolution
|Up to 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Fire OS 5.2.8.0
|Processor
|Mediatek MT8695D with PowerVR IMG GE8300 GPU
|RAM
|1GB DDR4
|Storage
|8GB
|Ports
|1 x HDMI (CEC compatible), 1 x Micro USB
|Connectivity
|802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Dimensions
|108 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm
Mediabox Ranger — R999 at Takealot
|Mediabox Ranger
|Output Resolution
|Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Android TV 9.0
|Processor
|Amlogic S905X with ARM Mali 450
|RAM
|2GB DDR3
|Storage
|8GB
|Ports
|1x HDMI, 2x USB 2.0, SD Card, 3.5mm audio
|Connectivity
|802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, Ethernet
|Dimensions
|196 x 158 x 50 mm
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (3rd Generation) — R1,123 at Takealot
|Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
|Output Resolution
|Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Fire OS 6.2.8.0
|Processor
|MediaTek MT8695 with PowerVR IMG GE8300 GPU
|RAM
|1.5GB DDR4
|Storage
|8GB
|Ports
|1 x HDMI (CEC compatible), 1 x Micro USB
|Connectivity
|802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Dimensions
|108 mm x 30 mm x 14 mm
Xiaomi Mi TV Box S — R1,199 at Takealot, Incredible Connection, and Everyshop
|Xiaomi Mi TV Box S
|Output Resolution
|Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Android TV 8.1
|Processor
|Cortex-A53 Quad-core 64bit with Mali-450 GPU
|RAM
|2GB DDR3
|Storage
|8GB
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.0a, 1 x USB 2.0
|Connectivity
|802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Dimensions
|95.25 x 95.25 x 16.7 mm
Ematic AGT419 4K — R1,299 at Takealot and Everyshop
|Ematic AGT419 4K
|Output Resolution
|Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Android TV 9.0 (or newer)
|Processor
|Amlogic S905X with ARM Mali 450
|RAM
|2GB DDR3
|Storage
|8GB
|Ports
|1x HDMI, 2x USB 2.0, SD Card, 3.5mm audio
|Connectivity
|802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, Ethernet
|Dimensions
|77 x 53 x 16 mm
Eko Android TV Box 4K — R1,399 at Takealot
|Eko Android TV Box 4K
|Output Resolution
|Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Android TV 10
|Processor
|Amlogic S905Y2 with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU
|RAM
|2GB DDR3
|Storage
|8GB
|Ports
|1 x HDMI,
|Connectivity
|802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1
|Dimensions
|77 x 53 x 16 mm
Google Chromecast Ultra — R1,499 at Incredible Connection
|Google Chromecast Ultra
|Output Resolution
|Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Android or iOS with Google Home app
|Processor
|Marvell Armada 1500 Mini Plus
|RAM
|1GB DDR3
|Storage
|—
|Ports
|1 x HDMI (CEC compatible), 1 x Micro USB, 1 x Ethernet
|Connectivity
|802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi
|Dimensions
|58.2 x 58.2 x 13.7 mm
Apple TV HD 32GB — R2,699 at Takealot and Everyshop
|Apple TV HD 32GB
|Output Resolution
|Up to 1080p with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|tvOS
|Processor
|Apple A8
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB
|Ports
|1 x HDMI
|Connectivity
|802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, Ethernet
|Dimensions
|98 mm x 98 mm x 35 mm
Apple TV 4K 32GB — R3,299 at Everyshop
|Apple TV 4K
|Output Resolution
|Up to 4K with 60Hz refresh rate
|OS
|tvOS
|Processor
|A12 Bionic
|RAM
|3GB DDR4
|Storage
|32GB / 64GB
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.1
|Connectivity
|802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet
|Dimensions
|98 mm x 98 mm x 35 mm
