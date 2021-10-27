Disney+ and HBO Max streaming in South Africa — how much it costs

The availability of international streaming services in South Africa has grown considerably over recent years, but the country still lacks several major ones.

South Africans can access services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but those who wish to watch releases from platforms like HBO Max and Disney+ will have to use a virtual private network (VPN).

While Netflix offers a solid and cost-effective library in South Africa compared to the US, devoted series- and movie-bingers may be left wanting more.

MyBroadband investigated what it would cost monthly to access international streaming services such as Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max with a virtual private network (VPN).

VPN services offer clients a means of hiding their IP address and providing a level of anonymity for their browsing and streaming activity.

These services do this by routing your Internet traffic through one of its servers — which can be situated in different regions of the world — to make it seem as the VPN is the source of your online activity.

While there are free VPNs available, they are limited, and it is recommended that those who wish to stream from international services subscribe to a premium VPN.

For this comparison, we combined the monthly costs of subscribing to services such as Hulu and HBO Max with the prices of various VPN services.

For instance, HBO charges a monthly fee of approximately R220 ($14.99) for their streaming service, which would cost the user R412 per month in combination with SurfShark’s VPN subscription (R192/$12.95).

Subscribing to multiple international streaming services will decrease the significance of the VPN’s cost on your total monthly entertainment bill.

It is important to consider that some streaming services will not allow you to subscribe without a US-linked credit card.

There are ways around this, including using Paypal and virtual cards to pay the subscription fees.

Disney+ is included in this comparison using the pricing for the US subscription. However, it is coming to South Africa in 2022 and might be priced differently when it officially launches.

The monthly costs of various international streaming services, combined with different VPN subscriptions, are summarised in the table below.