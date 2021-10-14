DStv has refreshed its online streaming platform to improve the user experience, MultiChoice announced this week.

The update to the app includes changes to the DStv app’s user interface — moving the navigation menu to the left-hand side of the screen and merging its Live TV menu with the TV guide.

“This means you can now see what is showing across all channels for the rest of the day while still easily accessing your most recently watched channels,” DStv said.

The MultiChoice-owned company also said it has improved the TV Shows menu and has adjusted how episodes are sorted into “more logical lists with a separate view”.

The app will now remember where you left off in a show — a feature present for some time now on other streaming platforms — allowing viewers to resume playback or move on to the next episode.

“Settings can now be accessed from the navigation, and all of the functions that were available in previous versions of the app remain the same,” the company added.

MultiChoice explained that DStv’s app is the online version of the video entertainment platform that offers live TV and Catch Up viewing on various devices.

“We have apps for smartphones, tablets, Android and Apple TV, our DStv Explora and Explora Ultra decoders, as well as selected Smart TVs and gaming consoles,” MultiChoice stated.

It also highlighted that this update is exclusive to the app installed on lean-back or larger devices. To get these updates, simply download the latest version of the app from the iOS or Android app stores.

The app is available to all DStv customers at no additional cost and is downloadable from the Apple App Store and Google Play store on compatible devices.

