Netflix announced it would be increasing the pricing of its standard and premium plans today — the first price increase since its arrival in South Africa in 2016.

South Africa’s dominant streaming platform offers a large selection of movies and TV shows, including popular original series.

MyBroadband compared the library sizes and pricing of streaming services in South Africa with Netflix’s standard plan, which is now R159 per month.

In terms of international streaming services, the two major competitors to Netflix are Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Prime Video is $5.99 a month (R88 excl. transaction and conversion fees), and Apple TV+ is R84.99 per month.

While Prime Video is already cheaper than Netflix Standard, it is worth noting that in many respects it is more comparable to Netflix’s premium plan, which sells for R199 per month.

Prime Video offers streaming in 4K resolutions and lets you stream three different videos to three separate devices at a time.

Netflix Standard offers full HD streaming and allows two simultaneous streams, while Netflix Premium offers 4K and allows four streams.

Showmax is MultiChoice’s answer to Netflix and offers a mix of local and international movies and shows for R99 per month.

According to JustWatch figures from 19 October 2021, Amazon offers the largest overall library size with 8,372 titles — including 7,269 movies and 1,103 TV shows.

Netflix’s overall library size is substantially smaller at 5,648 titles, but outshines Amazon’s service when it comes to TV show titles — of which it has 2,020.

While Amazon Prime Video offers more in terms of the sheer volume of titles available, Netflix is superior when it comes to the availability of popular original series.

Data from Parrot Analytics indicates that Netflix Originals accounted for 48.2% of the most in-demand TV shows globally during the second quarter of 2021 — compared to 12.7% for Prime Video Originals, and 5.4% for Apple TV+ Originals.

Squid Game, one of Netflix’s most recent breakout hits, was estimated to have earned the company more than R13 billion, with more than 132 million people having sampled the show.

Showmax’s library features 1,761 titles — the largest of the South African-owned streaming services — including 1,199 movies and 562 TV shows.

The MultiChoice-owned streaming service offers a range of HBO programming, original content, and a mix of other local and international titles.

The table below compares the price, library size, and key content of the popular streaming services in South Africa.