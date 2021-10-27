SABC will broadcast NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season

The SABC has announced a television broadcasting rights agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA) that will see the public broadcaster air several games of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season.

More than 35 of the 82 games will be aired live or in delayed broadcasts on SABC 1 and SABC Sport throughout the season.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with SABC, beginning with our milestone 75th Anniversary Season,” said Victor Williams, CEO at NBA Africa.

The games will include a Christmas Day game, NBA All-Star Saturday Night, Conference Finals and The Finals.

Additionally, the SABC will host an “NBA Action” weekly magazine show to cover highlights and league news.

Gary Rathbone, general manager at SABC Sport, indicated that there was an audience in South Africa that enjoyed basketball.

“SABC Sport is incredibly thrilled to add one of the world’s most exciting and respected leagues to its live sports offering, as we know that there is a sports audience which loves the game of basketball in Mzansi,” he said.

“In bringing this great global sporting spectacle to our viewers, the SABC will also be setting out to inspire and entertain a whole new generation of basketball fans all over the country.”

The first live game will be aired on SABC Sport and see the Washington Wizards face off against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, 30 October, with the pre-game presentation starting at 22:30.