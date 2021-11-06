The T20 Cricket World Cup 2021 is currently underway. While South Africans need a subscription to DStv Premium to enjoy the games, cricket lovers in India have a much cheaper option.

A MyBroadband comparison shows that services like Disney+ Hotstar in India and ESPN+ offer far more affordable ways for sports fans who fall within their service regions to watch the T20 Cricket World Cup.

South Africans are increasingly unsubscribing from DStv Premium, and could access these international geographically restricted services using a VPN or “Smart DNS” service.

However, it should be noted that bypassing geoblocks in this way is frowned upon by the video entertainment industry — to the point that it is considered a form of “streaming piracy“.

Broadcasters like MultiChoice pay substantial sums of money for exclusive regional sports broadcasting rights, and therefore have a vested interest in defending their rights.

VPN services provide clients with a means of hiding their IP addresses and offer a level of anonymity for their browsing and streaming activity.

They do this by routing your Internet traffic through one of its servers — situated in different regions of the world — to make it seem like the VPN is the source of your online activity.

There are free VPN services available, which are limited, and it is recommended that those wishing to watch international streaming services sign up for a premium VPN.

Smart DNS is a technology that hides your actual location by routing your Domain Name Server (DNS) requests to a server in a different country.

It is also important to note that some international streaming services may require a credit card linked to the region for you to subscribe.

This allows you to bypass geographic restrictions that prevent you from accessing online content locked in your region.

The comparison below was compiled for informational purposes, to see how the price of DStv Premium compares to overseas platforms streaming the T20 Cricket World Cup.

It also provides an idea of what DStv Premium is competing against internationally.