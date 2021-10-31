MultiChoice staff must return to the office — and be vaccinated

MultiChoice South Africa employees and contractors must return to the office on 1 February 2022, CEO Calvo Mawela announced in an email that MyBroadband has seen.

Mawela said with vaccination numbers up and case numbers down, MultiChoice management has decided that employees and contractors must return to the office.

“All MultiChoice South Africa employees and contractors will return to the office on 1 February 2022 on a rotational basis should the regulation still only permit 50% occupation,” Mawela said.

“However, if the regulations permit 100% occupation, all employees will be required to report for duty as per their letters of appointment.”

MultiChoice has also decided that all employees, contractors, agencies, suppliers, and partners who interact with MultiChoice will need to be fully vaccinated by 1 February 2022.

“All parties must provide MultiChoice with proof of being fully vaccinated in the form of the official vaccine certificate issued by no later than 20 January 2022 to facilitate orderly and timely access to MultiChoice premises, starting on 1 February 2022,” Mawela said.

He said it is a key term of all their service agreements that all contractors and service providers shall adhere to all policies applicable at MultiChoice premises.

“A mandatory vaccine policy has become necessary for the full functioning of our business, and as such, all employees and service providers are expected to comply.”

Mawela said the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19 have been scientifically-proven.

“People who are vaccinated are three times less likely to infect others and are also exponentially less likely to become extremely ill,” he said.