DStv Premium streaming price slashed

MultiChoice has launched a promotion on its DStv Premium streaming package, reducing the price from R829 to R699 per month.

The deal is only available to new subscribers who take up the special before 14 January 2022.

Once you’ve taken up the promotion, the discounted price of R699 per month is available for the first three consecutive months of subscription.

If you cancel, get disconnected, or downgrade before the three months is over, MultiChoice will terminate your promotional offer.

Your DStv Premium streaming package will not automatically cancel after three months.

When the three-month promotional period is over, you must cancel at least five days from your billing date, or you will be charged at the prevailing rate — currently R829 per month.

MultiChoice emphasised that customers can cancel or change their package using its self-service features at any time.

A subscription can only have one special offer applied to it at any one time.

However, MultiChoice said there are no limits to how many DStv Premium streaming subscriptions a customer can have on their account at this price.

DStv’s streaming packages let you link up to four devices to an account and watch up to two streams simultaneously.

The promotional package includes all the features of DStv Premium, including a free subscription to Showmax.