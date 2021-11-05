Netflix slammed over R6.1-million Black Creatives fund in South Africa

Civil rights organisation Afriforum has launched a petition against the Netflix Black Creatives Empowerment Fund, labelling it as discriminatory and having no regard for the background of its beneficiaries.

Netflix announced the $400,000 (R6.1 million) fund in mid-September.

It includes $300,000 (R4.6 million) for postgraduate scholarships and cancelling debt at higher education institutions in South Africa to support formal qualification and training of aspiring black creatives in the film and TV disciplines.

The remaining $100,000 (R1.5 million) will be donated to the Independent Black Filmmakers Collective (IBFC), a business network of black filmmakers, TV producers, directors, and others working in the film and TV industry.

Afriforum campaign officer for strategy and content, Ernst van Zyl, has slammed the programme as “blatant discrimination” and said it was “unacceptable”.

“With this scholarship, an ambitious white student that wants to apply will be immediately rejected based solely on the colour of their skin, regardless of their financial background,” said Van Zyl.

“To demonstrate how cruelly discriminatory this scholarship is, its criteria favours the black child of a rich politician or billionaire over a white child of an impoverished household.”

Afriforum plans to send the petition to Netflix CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings.

The letter’s wording is as follows:

I would like to voice my disgruntlement with Netflix’s discriminatory postgraduate scholarship programme, of which one of the main criteria for qualifying is that the applicant must be black. This is tantamount to blatant racial discrimination and is an insult to the South African constitutional value of non-racialism.

Netflix told MyBroadband it would not comment on Afriforum’s petition, letter, or claims.

The Netflix Black Creatives Empowerment Fund is not the company’s first or largest investment in the South African film industry.

In July and September 2020, the streaming giant provided two rounds of funding totalling $1 million (R15.3 million) to help below-the-line workers in the film industry struggling to make ends meet during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has also partnered with local training institutes on skills development and scholarship programmes for animation and writing and teamed up with the National Film and Video Foundation to produce six micro-budget films with R28 million in funding.

Recently it also partnered with Unesco on the African Folktales, Reimagined short film competition.

All of these programmes and initiatives were available to all races.

In its original statement on the Netflix Black Creatives Empowerment Fund, Netflix said it had a responsibility that came with being part of the local creative community.

“We recognise that being part of the local creative community in South Africa also comes with responsibilities, in particular the need to develop the talent pipeline and give new voices the chance to be heard,” said Ben Amadasun, director of content for Netflix in Africa.

“Talent development is extremely important to us, and we will continue to work with the industry in South Africa to support and develop new opportunities to grow the creative community.”

Interested students have been able to apply for the scholarships via the fund’s administrator, Tshikulu Social Investments, since 17 September.

According to the criteria on its website, applicants for the scholarship must be black as defined by South Africa’s B-BBEE Code of Conduct. That means they can be black, coloured, or Indian.

In addition, they must have a minimum undergraduate academic average of 60% and are not allowed to enrol if they already have another bursary or receive NSFAS funding.

