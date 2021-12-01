DStv signs deal with Disney

MultiChoice and the Walt Disney Company Africa have committed to a multi-year distribution agreement that will see Disney’s factual and family channels continue to air on DStv until 2024.

Channels including National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, ESPN, and ESPN2 will continue to be available on DStv for the next two years.

The channels will be available on the following DStv packages:

National Geographic: Compact and up

Compact and up National Geographic Wild: Access and up

Access and up Disney Channel: Compact and up

Compact and up Disney Junior: Access and up

Access and up ESPN: Compact and up

Compact and up ESPN2: Compact+ and up

“Through this deal, our six 24-hour channels will continue to reach viewers of all ages across the continent,” said Walt Disney Company Africa senior vice president and general manager Christine Service.

New shows to air on National Geographic (channel 181 on DStv) over the coming months include The Hot Zone: Anthrax and Primal Survivor Ultimate Journey – 60 Days in the Amazon.

Viewers will also get access to new seasons of Lost Treasures of Egypt, Trafficked with Marianna van Zeller, and Gordon Ramsay Unchartered.

National Geographic WILD (channel 182) will see new shows such as Called to the Wild and Planet of the Reptiles, as well as season eight of Snakes in the City and the channel’s annual Big Cat Month featuring new and retold films from Beverly and Derek Joubert.

Disney Channel (channel 303) will feature new shows such as Ghost Force, Disney’s Magic Bake Off, Secrets of Sulphur Springs, Viking Skool, The Ghost & Molly McGee, Ultra Violet and the Black Scorpion, Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur.

Disney Junior (channel 309) will get new shows, including Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, and Alice’s Wonderland Bakery.