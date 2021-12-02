Happy ending for DStv client who paid R20,000 for an installation

MultiChoice has fixed the faulty installation, restored DStv services, and will refund the client in full after a rogue installer swindled the customer out of R20,000.

A well-known MyBroadband community member, Gary van den Heuvel, was charged R20,000 for a DStv installation even though he had a free installation voucher.

After deciding to re-subscribe to DStv, he called MultiChoice’s customer service department and asked for the number of a DStv installer.

He explained that he needed XtraView for two additional decoders and was alerted that there may be an additional charge beyond the basic installation.

Van den Heuvel was prepared to pay a few thousand rand extra for the installation, but to his surprise, the installer charged him an exorbitant R20,000.

He reluctantly paid the invoice, knowing that he fell for an obvious and well-known trap. He did, however, email [email protected] to assist with the situation.

Upon receiving an enquiry from Van den Heuvel, MultiChoice launched an investigation into the matter.

“We did a physical inspection on the installation and discovered that it was not done by an accredited installer and that the installer had grossly overcharged the customer for a substandard job,” MultiChoice senior manager of corporate communications, Francois Rank, said.

MultiChoice’s investigation further revealed that its call centre agent recommended the installer in error.

“We are investigating this incident and relooking our processes to ensure that we can prevent similar issues in the future,” said Rank.

MultiChoice fixed the installation after the inspection, and Van den Heuvel’s DStv services were fully restored.

MultiChoice has also committed to refunding Van den Heuvel in full.

The company recommended that customers use only MultiChoice Accredited Installers, which can be found on www.dstv.com.